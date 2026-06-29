What Mareska Said After Replacing Guardiola at Manchester City

·51·Sport
What Mareska Said After Replacing Guardiola at Manchester City

An unexpected and sensational managerial shake-up in English football has been officially confirmed. The former head coach of Chelsea, Italian specialist Enzo Mareska has been appointed as the manager of Manchester City.

He replaces Pep Guardiola, who led the club for many years and defined an entire era. Mareska signed a three-year contract with the Citizens.

Mareska's first thoughts: "The most favorable environment for a coach"

Following his appointment, the Italian specialist expressed his feelings to the club's press service:

“Manchester City is a club I know very well. The opportunity to manage this team is a great chance for me, a kind of new stage. All work processes at the club are based on striving for innovation, precise planning, and commitment to goals. For a coach, this is the most favorable environment. Here, there is the stability necessary for me to carry out my work effectively.”

Mareska also specifically emphasized that he is looking forward to starting training sessions with the Manchester City players as soon as possible.

A difficult task ahead for the new manager

Enzo Mareska takes over the team during a challenging period. Last season did not go perfectly for the Citizens in the domestic league, and they lost the main trophy to London:

Rank

Club Name

Position

Gap from Champion

1

Arsenal

1st place (Champion)

2

Manchester City

2nd place

7 points behind

In the post-Guardiola era, Mareska's primary task will be to return Manchester City to the throne of the Premier League and restore their championship status. Fans are eagerly awaiting the Italian tactician's new journey at City.

Manchester CityEnzo MarescaPep GuardiolaChelseaArsenal
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