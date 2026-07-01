Space Conquest Accelerates: 28 Rockets Launched in June

·27·Technology
Space Conquest Accelerates: 28 Rockets Launched in June

Humanity's activity in space exploration is entering a new stage. According to the results of June 2026, a total of 28 carrier rocket flights were carried out worldwide. As a result of these missions, 370 objects for various purposes were successfully delivered to Earth orbit. This indicator demonstrates how rapidly the space industry is developing. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to Ixbt.com data, the USA achieved absolute leadership in rocket launches last month. 16 flights were attributed to the United States. It is worth noting that this figure includes two missions carried out by Rocket Lab from the Mahia spaceport in New Zealand. China took second place with 10 flights, while Japan and Europe were limited to one rocket launch each.

SpaceX and Falcon 9: The Main Market Driver

In the private astronautics sector, SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, continues to strengthen its position. In June, the most used rocket was the Falcon 9 — it flew 13 times in one month. This means nearly one start every two days. For comparison, all types of "Long March" family rockets of the entire Chinese state were launched a total of 7 times.

Among other carrier rockets, Rocket Lab's Electron rocket showed activity with 3 flights. Additionally, Japan's H3, Europe's new generation Ariane 64 Block 2 rocket, as well as China's "Queyue-2E", "Lizhan-1", and "Kuaizhou-11" vehicles, each made one journey to orbit. This diversity shows that access to space is expanding not only for states but also for the private sector.

Busiest Spaceports and Annual Statistics

In June, the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA, was found to be the most active launch site — 8 rockets were launched from here. Second place was taken by Cape Canaveral in Florida (5 starts). In China, the Jiuquan spaceport led with 4 missions. These bases currently serve as the main gateways for global satellite communications and research projects.

During the first six months of 2026, a total of 153 orbital flights were carried out worldwide. Unfortunately, 5 of them ended in accidents. Nevertheless, the overall dynamics are positive: during the same period last year, the number of flights was 145. If the current pace is maintained, 2026 is expected to be a record year for the most rocket launches in human history.

For Uzbek specialists and enthusiasts, this information means that the cost of global satellite internet and remote sensing technologies will continue to fall. The activity of companies like SpaceX is reducing the costs of delivering cargo to space, opening the door to new technological opportunities.

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