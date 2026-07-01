Unexpected Change at Arsenal: Will Morgan Rogers Replace Martin Odegaard?

·44·Sport
Unexpected Change at Arsenal: Will Morgan Rogers Replace Martin Odegaard?

Sensational transfer rumors are swirling around London's Arsenal. It is reported that the current Premier League champions are considering Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers as a candidate to further strengthen the squad. Most interestingly, speculations have emerged that if this transfer takes place, team captain Martin Odegaard could leave the club. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with Goal.com, former Arsenal midfielder Stefan Schwarz commented on the situation. In his view, selling the team captain and leading player might seem illogical at this stage. Nevertheless, financial factors in the football world and the need to refresh the squad can easily lead to any unexpected decisions.

Is the captain's future in question?

Martin Odegaard is 27 years old and has two years left on his current contract. Recent injury problems for the Norwegian playmaker and the club's desire to free up financial resources have fueled talk of him being put up for transfer. This could be an unexpected turn for the player who arrived on loan from Real Madrid and later became an integral part of the team.

Stefan Schwarz noted that coaches always want to keep the best options. "In my opinion, Martin Odegaard will stay with the team for at least one more season. Sometimes it's not all about money; sporting success is more important. If the team continues to win, the player's market value will increase further," says the former midfielder.

Morgan Rogers and the New Project

Morgan Rogers, who is performing brilliantly for Aston Villa, is currently seen as one of the most talented players who would fit into Mikel Arteta's system. Arsenal aims to establish its hegemony after a long-awaited championship. To achieve this, regular squad refreshment and strengthening competition are required.

Last season, the Londoners left giants like Manchester City and Liverpool behind to win gold medals after a 22-year hiatus. Although they missed the opportunity against PSG in the Champions League final, the project led by Mikel Arteta is striving to reach its highest peak. The recruitment of young and productive players like Morgan Rogers is expected to serve exactly this purpose.

In conclusion, the Arsenal management faces a difficult choice. Retaining the experienced captain or bringing in Morgan Rogers as new blood will directly impact the team's results in the coming season. It is certain that this topic will remain at the center of sports media attention until the end of the transfer window.

ArsenalMartin OdegaardMorgan RogersPremier LeagueTransfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Borussia Gladbach Interested in Jahongir O‘rozovBorussia Gladbach Interested in Jahongir O‘rozovToday, 12:30WC 2026: Accurate Predictions for Today's Three Play-off MatchesWC 2026: Accurate Predictions for Today's Three Play-off MatchesToday, 12:19Cristiano Ronaldo and the World Cup Play-off Streak: Can the Legend Break the Unpleasant TraditionCristiano Ronaldo and the World Cup Play-off Streak: Can the Legend Break the Unpleasant TraditionToday, 12:17Kylian Mbappe Breaks Legendary Ronaldo's Record: France in Quarter-FinalsKylian Mbappe Breaks Legendary Ronaldo's Record: France in Quarter-FinalsToday, 12:13Three Crucial Play-off Matches Today at World Cup 2026Three Crucial Play-off Matches Today at World Cup 2026Today, 12:11Mexico defeat Ecuador to reach the Round of 16Mexico defeat Ecuador to reach the Round of 16Today, 11:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar