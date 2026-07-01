Unexpected Change at Arsenal: Will Morgan Rogers Replace Martin Odegaard?

Sensational transfer rumors are swirling around London's Arsenal. It is reported that the current Premier League champions are considering Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers as a candidate to further strengthen the squad. Most interestingly, speculations have emerged that if this transfer takes place, team captain Martin Odegaard could leave the club. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with Goal.com, former Arsenal midfielder Stefan Schwarz commented on the situation. In his view, selling the team captain and leading player might seem illogical at this stage. Nevertheless, financial factors in the football world and the need to refresh the squad can easily lead to any unexpected decisions.

Is the captain's future in question?

Martin Odegaard is 27 years old and has two years left on his current contract. Recent injury problems for the Norwegian playmaker and the club's desire to free up financial resources have fueled talk of him being put up for transfer. This could be an unexpected turn for the player who arrived on loan from Real Madrid and later became an integral part of the team.

Stefan Schwarz noted that coaches always want to keep the best options. "In my opinion, Martin Odegaard will stay with the team for at least one more season. Sometimes it's not all about money; sporting success is more important. If the team continues to win, the player's market value will increase further," says the former midfielder.

Morgan Rogers and the New Project

Morgan Rogers, who is performing brilliantly for Aston Villa, is currently seen as one of the most talented players who would fit into Mikel Arteta's system. Arsenal aims to establish its hegemony after a long-awaited championship. To achieve this, regular squad refreshment and strengthening competition are required.

Last season, the Londoners left giants like Manchester City and Liverpool behind to win gold medals after a 22-year hiatus. Although they missed the opportunity against PSG in the Champions League final, the project led by Mikel Arteta is striving to reach its highest peak. The recruitment of young and productive players like Morgan Rogers is expected to serve exactly this purpose.

In conclusion, the Arsenal management faces a difficult choice. Retaining the experienced captain or bringing in Morgan Rogers as new blood will directly impact the team's results in the coming season. It is certain that this topic will remain at the center of sports media attention until the end of the transfer window.