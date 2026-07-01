Kylian Mbappe Breaks Legendary Ronaldo's Record: France in Quarter-Finals

·4·Sport
Kylian Mbappe Breaks Legendary Ronaldo's Record: France in Quarter-Finals

France national team forward Kylian Mbappe has opened a new chapter in World Cup history. In the Round of 16 match against Sweden, the Real Madrid star scored a brace, successfully surpassing the record of legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo. This victory secured the French team's place in the quarter-finals. According to Goal.com, reports .

In the 45th minute, following a sequence of passes involving Ousmane Dembele, Mbappe left defender Viktor Gyokeres behind and accurately struck the ball past goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom. This was Mbappe's ninth goal in the knockout stages of World Cups. Consequently, he has surpassed Leonidas and Ronaldo to become the absolute record holder for playoff goals.

Historic Results and the Race for the Golden Boot

Mbappe continued to showcase his skill in the second half. After Bradley Barcola extended the lead, Kylian placed a pass from Michael Olise into the far corner in the 74th minute. This was his sixth goal in the current 2026 tournament, drawing him level with Lionel Messi in the race for the "Golden Boot".

According to Goal.com, Mbappe's total World Cup goal tally has reached 18. He is now just one goal shy of Lionel Messi's all-time record of 19 goals. For the 25-year-old forward, this is a phenomenal achievement.

"I know who I am and how I should play, but this is not just my achievement. The whole team understands what needs to be done. Today, a new tournament began for us. We played well, although we were a bit cautious at the start," Mbappe noted in a post-match interview.

A Victory Dedicated to Didier Deschamps

After his goals, Mbappe ran toward the bench and hugged head coach Didier Deschamps. These moments were emotionally significant for the team. Deschamps had missed the final group stage match due to the passing of his mother. The captain's gesture expressed the unity of the squad and infinite respect for the coach.

"He knows he will never be alone with us; we will always support him," Mbappe said regarding the coach. Deschamps, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the players' attitude and stated that he would continue to fulfill the great mission together with the team.

The French national team remains one of the main favorites in the next stage. Mbappe's form and the high team spirit further increase the chances of the "Les Bleus" defending their championship title. Football fans in Uzbekistan are also following this major tournament and Mbappe's records with great interest.

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