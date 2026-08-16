Michi Batshuayi to Continue Career in Saudi Arabia

·21·Sport
Michi Batshuayi to Continue Career in Saudi Arabia

Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is close to continuing his career in the Saudi Pro League after an unsuccessful season in the German Bundesliga. According to talkSPORT, the 32-year-old Belgium international is leaving Eintracht Frankfurt and is in the final stages of negotiations with an unnamed club from the Gulf region. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

The transfer is expected to become the experienced striker’s 11th professional club. Batshuayi is known as one of the most frequently transferred players in modern football and has played in several of Europe’s top leagues.

A difficult spell in Germany

The player’s time in Germany did not go as expected. The striker joined Eintracht Frankfurt in February last year but was unable to establish himself as a regular starter. Across all competitions last season, he made just 10 appearances, a very low figure compared with his potential.

Batshuayi is remembered by fans for playing a distinctive role in Chelsea’s 2017 Premier League title triumph. During his time at Stamford Bridge, he scored 25 goals in 77 appearances.

Relationship with Antonio Conte

Nevertheless, his relationship with then-manager Antonio Conte was far from smooth. Although Batshuayi scored the winning goal against West Bromwich Albion to seal the league title for the team, he complained that he had not been given enough opportunities to prove himself under the Italian coach.

In one of his interviews in 2022, the player openly admitted that Antonio Conte had failed to keep his promises. According to Batshuayi, the manager had recruited him by saying he would play him alongside Diego Costa, but that promise was not fulfilled at Chelsea.

After leaving Chelsea permanently in 2022, the striker found a new home in Turkey. He was initially expected to join Nottingham Forest, but after the deal collapsed on the final day of the transfer window, he signed for Fenerbahçe. Now, the Belgian forward is preparing to open the next chapter of his career in Asia.

Michi BatshuayiEintracht FrankfurtSaudi Pro LeagueChelseaTransfers
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