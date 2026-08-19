Tank 5 Pro: Rugged Smartphone With Projector and 17600 mAh Battery

·19·Technology
Tank 5 Pro: Rugged Smartphone With Projector and 17600 mAh Battery

The mobile technology market has gained a device with exceptional durability and unusual features. According to ixbt.com, the 8849tech brand has officially unveiled its latest flagship, the Tank 5 Pro smartphone, designed for use in extreme conditions. Priced at $1,200, this gadget combines the functions of a smartphone, professional thermal imager, projector and high-capacity power bank. According to Ixbt.com, the website reports.

Features and Specifications

One of the device’s most notable features is its FLIR thermal imaging camera, which has a resolution of 160 × 120 pixels and can measure objects within a temperature range of -10 to +400 degrees. For greater accuracy, the smartphone combines thermal detector data with footage from a standard camera. The rear panel also houses a night vision camera with four infrared emitters and an ultra-bright camping light.

The Tank 5 Pro stands out not only for its durability but also for its built-in DLP projector. It delivers a 1080p resolution and a brightness of 220 lumens. Its optical equipment also includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto module and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Display and Performance

The smartphone features a high-quality 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 × 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. When displaying HDR content, peak brightness reaches 3000 nits. This ensures a clear image even in direct sunlight.

At the heart of the device is the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor. The manufacturer offers users a single, top-tier configuration: the smartphone comes with 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage, enabling it to handle demanding tasks without difficulty.

Dimensions and Battery Life

This extensive range of capabilities and features has also affected the device’s dimensions. The Tank 5 Pro is 33.8 millimeters thick and weighs 715 grams. Its substantial weight and thickness are primarily due to its enormous power source.

The gadget houses a huge 17 600 mAh battery that supports 120 W fast charging. It also offers a high level of IP69K protection, keeping the device fully protected from water, dust and mechanical impacts.

Tank 5 ProRugged Smartphone8849techThermal ImagerProjector
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