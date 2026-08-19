A stunning and unexpected twist could be on the cards in the career of Uzbekistan’s bright star Abbosbek Fayzullaev. A Ligue 1 club has launched urgent efforts to sign the Uzbek winger before the summer transfer window closes — but what could prevent the deal?

Strasbourg’s plan: Why have the French chosen Fayzullaev?

According to reports from France’s respected transfer-focused outlet — les-transferts.com — and L1 Radio, Alsace club Racing Strasbourg are accelerating negotiations for our 22-year-old player. The club aims to add creativity to its attack through the Uzbek midfielder.

French experts are highlighting Abbosbek’s key strengths:

“Fayzullaev already has significant international experience at the age of 22. His ability to beat opposing defenders with ease and create scoring chances could give Strasbourg’s attack a new lease of life,” says les-transferts.com journalist Yohan Boden.

The player’s status and transfer figures

Metric Abbosbek Fayzullaev’s statistics Age / Position 22 / Right winger, attacking midfielder Current club Başakşehir (Türkiye) Current contract Until June 2030 National-team statistics 35 appearances, 9 goals Current season 3 appearances, 1 assist

The main obstacle to the transfer: Başakşehir’s position

Although the French club is eager to accelerate negotiations, the situation is far from simple. Fayzullaev’s long-term contract with the Turkish club, running until 2030, gives Başakşehir significant leverage.

Therefore, the French side will have to prepare a very serious and substantial financial offer to satisfy the Turkish club. Decisive negotiations are expected to conclude before the summer transfer window closes.

Do you think Ligue 1 is the right choice for Abbosbek Fayzullaev, or would he be better off staying in Türkiye?

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