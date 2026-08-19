“Targeted by France’s giants”: Is Abbosbek heading to Europe’s top league?
A stunning and unexpected twist could be on the cards in the career of Uzbekistan’s bright star Abbosbek Fayzullaev. A Ligue 1 club has launched urgent efforts to sign the Uzbek winger before the summer transfer window closes — but what could prevent the deal?
Strasbourg’s plan: Why have the French chosen Fayzullaev?
According to reports from France’s respected transfer-focused outlet — les-transferts.com — and L1 Radio, Alsace club Racing Strasbourg are accelerating negotiations for our 22-year-old player. The club aims to add creativity to its attack through the Uzbek midfielder.
French experts are highlighting Abbosbek’s key strengths:
“Fayzullaev already has significant international experience at the age of 22. His ability to beat opposing defenders with ease and create scoring chances could give Strasbourg’s attack a new lease of life,” says les-transferts.com journalist Yohan Boden.
The player’s status and transfer figures
Metric
Abbosbek Fayzullaev’s statistics
Age / Position
22 / Right winger, attacking midfielder
Current club
Başakşehir (Türkiye)
Current contract
Until June 2030
National-team statistics
35 appearances, 9 goals
Current season
3 appearances, 1 assist
The main obstacle to the transfer: Başakşehir’s position
Although the French club is eager to accelerate negotiations, the situation is far from simple. Fayzullaev’s long-term contract with the Turkish club, running until 2030, gives Başakşehir significant leverage.
Therefore, the French side will have to prepare a very serious and substantial financial offer to satisfy the Turkish club. Decisive negotiations are expected to conclude before the summer transfer window closes.
Do you think Ligue 1 is the right choice for Abbosbek Fayzullaev, or would he be better off staying in Türkiye?
Share your opinion in the comments and send this exclusive story to your football-loving friends!
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