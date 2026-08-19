Guardiola’s Tearful Farewell in the Manchester City Dressing Room Revealed

An entire era in world football has come to an end: Manchester CityAfter securing fantastic victories with Manchester City over 10 years, Pep Guardiola has finally parted ways with the club. The most painful moments from the dressing room, kept secret until now, have been leaked to the public — what really forced the legendary coach to leave?

Final speech: shocking moments from “A Beautiful Obsession”

The “A Beautiful Obsession” documentary, released online, lifted the veil on Guardiola’s final days at the club. Addressing the players, the Spanish coach openly acknowledged his difficult decision:

“Guys, I won’t say much. On Sunday, Manchester City’s head coach for the final time. The reason is simple: continuing the job requires strength and energy. But deep down, I know I no longer have that energy,” said Pep Guardiola.

Pep felt it was his duty to explain the situation to the players personally before the official announcement and thanked all of his squad members.

Guardiola’s Manchester City empire spanning 10 years

Indicator Figures and achievements Tenure 2016–2026 (10 years) Total trophies 20 titles Premier League titles Six-time English champions Greatest achievement UEFA Champions League triumph

An indelible mark on football history

When Pep arrived in Manchester in 2016, he reinvented not only the team but also the tactics of English football as a whole. However, a decade of relentless pressure and a race for records and trophies eventually exhausted even the strongest coach mentally and physically. His departure is expected to completely reshape the balance of power in the Premier League.

Do you think Manchester City can maintain its former strength without Guardiola, or will the club face a crisis?

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