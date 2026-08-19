An unexpected and truly sensational transfer has taken place in European football: Rodri, regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, Manchester City has said goodbye to the club and joined the Catalan giants. How much did Barcelona’s board pay for this blockbuster deal, and what are its hidden terms?

Official confirmation: A new era begins in Catalonia

Barcelona officially confirmed the transfer of the 30-year-old Spanish star on its official X social media account, formerly Twitter. Earlier reports in the press have finally been backed by official documents — Rodri left the club headquarters after completing all formalities and signing procedures.

"Barcelona and Manchester City have completed negotiations. The experienced Spanish midfielder will now represent the Blaugrana,” the club said in its official statement.

The financial details of the transfer

Metric Contract terms and figures Player Rodri (30, midfielder) Former club "Manchester City" New club Barcelona Guaranteed transfer fee €60 million Additional bonuses €11 million (dependent on various performance targets) Total potential value €71+ million

A revolution at the heart of Barça

Rodri’s arrival is expected to take Barcelona’s midfield play to a new level. The Catalans aim to fill the leadership void in the defensive midfield, and are ready to activate not only the guaranteed €60 million payment but also an additional €11 million bonus package tied to successful performances.

Do you think Rodri can lead Barcelona back to the Champions League title, or did his peak years remain at City?

Share your opinion in the comments and spread this breaking news among all football fans!