Barcelona Officially Announces Rodri Transfer — Contract Details
An unexpected and truly sensational transfer has taken place in European football: Rodri, regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, Manchester City has said goodbye to the club and joined the Catalan giants. How much did Barcelona’s board pay for this blockbuster deal, and what are its hidden terms?
Official confirmation: A new era begins in Catalonia
Barcelona officially confirmed the transfer of the 30-year-old Spanish star on its official X social media account, formerly Twitter. Earlier reports in the press have finally been backed by official documents — Rodri left the club headquarters after completing all formalities and signing procedures.
"Barcelona and Manchester City have completed negotiations. The experienced Spanish midfielder will now represent the Blaugrana,” the club said in its official statement.
The financial details of the transfer
Metric
Contract terms and figures
Player
Rodri (30, midfielder)
Former club
New club
Barcelona
Guaranteed transfer fee
€60 million
Additional bonuses
€11 million (dependent on various performance targets)
Total potential value
€71+ million
A revolution at the heart of Barça
Rodri’s arrival is expected to take Barcelona’s midfield play to a new level. The Catalans aim to fill the leadership void in the defensive midfield, and are ready to activate not only the guaranteed €60 million payment but also an additional €11 million bonus package tied to successful performances.
Do you think Rodri can lead Barcelona back to the Champions League title, or did his peak years remain at City?
Share your opinion in the comments and spread this breaking news among all football fans!
…