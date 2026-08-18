Quvonchbek Ismoilov wins gold at the World Championships

The U20 World Wrestling Championships, hosted by Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, have begun with a major success and historic victory for the Uzbekistan national team.

On the opening day of the world championships, the winners and medalists in four Greco-Roman wrestling weight classes were determined. Representing Uzbekistan in the 63 kg category was our talented wrestler Quvonchbek Ismoilov who defeated all his opponents one after another and earned the prestigious title of world champion .

A thrilling 9–7 final and the road to the title

In the decisive final, our compatriot faced the powerful Russian wrestler Salim Karmaxov. In a tense and fiercely contested bout, Quvonchbek Ismoilov displayed outstanding skill, determination and tactical superiority to defeat his opponent 9–7 and secure the gold medal for our national team.

Before reaching the final, our compatriot had also produced difficult and determined performances against leading wrestlers from around the world:

Round of 32: Defeated China’s Jaojian Wang 14–5 with a clear advantage;

Round of 16: Earned a dramatic 9–8 victory over Finland’s Matias Arpyanen;

Quarter-final: Defeated Azerbaijan’s Tural Ahmadov 3–2;

Semi-final: Beat Ecuador’s Veliz Karrasedo 3–2 in a tense contest to book his place in the final.

Three more of our wrestlers still have a chance to win bronze

On the next day of the competition, Uzbekistan’s national team could further add to its medal tally:

Hojiakbar Qo‘chqorov (55 kg): Will take to the mat directly for the bronze medal against the winner of the repechage bouts;

Behruzbek Aliyev (72 kg): Will compete directly for third place against an opponent determined after the repechage results;

Faxrikamol Komiljonov (97 kg): Will first face Japan’s Ryosey Katamtsu in a repechage bout on the road to the bronze medal.

The bright potential of Uzbekistan’s wrestling school is once again being showcased on the mats of Bratislava.

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with your contacts on Telegram or other social networks.