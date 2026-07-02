End of a Space Era: Atlas V Rocket Successfully Completes Its Final Mission

The US company United Launch Alliance (ULA) has conducted the final flight of its long-standing Atlas V rocket. Launched from the SLC-41 complex at Cape Canaveral, the rocket successfully delivered 29 satellites into orbit for Amazon's Project Kuiper. This flight will go down in history not just as another commercial mission, but as the final chapter for a rocket family that played a crucial role in global astronautics. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This heavy-lift rocket in the Atlas V 551 configuration delivered devices designed to build Amazon's global broadband internet network. This mission, designated LA-08, is aimed at expanding the constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites. In doing so, Amazon has taken a significant step in competing against its main rival, Elon Musk's SpaceX and the Starlink project.

According to Ixbt.com, United Launch Alliance will now focus its efforts on operating the next-generation Vulcan Centaur rockets. While Atlas V has been a symbol of reliability throughout its service, modern market demands and the technological race require new, more cost-effective, and powerful launch vehicles. Nevertheless, Atlas V proved its technical excellence once again in its final flight.

Technical capabilities and future plans

The Atlas V 551 model is one of the most powerful in its family. It stands 62.2 meters tall and has a total launch mass of nearly 587,000 kilograms. Equipped with five solid rocket boosters and a 5-meter fairing, it was capable of delivering even the heaviest payloads into outer space . The retirement of this model signals the beginning of a new era in the space industry.

Amazon plans to launch subsequent satellites for its Project Kuiper using other types of rockets. Future missions are expected to utilize the Vulcan Centaur, Europe's Ariane 6, and even the Falcon 9 rockets from competitor SpaceX. This demonstrates that both cooperation and competition are evolving in the space launch market.

For technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, this news is also significant in terms of expanding global internet coverage. The success of Amazon's Project Kuiper will increase the availability of high-speed satellite internet worldwide, including in remote areas of Central Asia. Atlas V, having completed its final mission, has earned a proud place in the history of space exploration.