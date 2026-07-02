Robert Lewandowski Leaves Barcelona for MLS Club: Family Concerns

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Robert Lewandowski Leaves Barcelona for MLS Club: Family Concerns

Poland's legendary striker Robert Lewandowski has unexpectedly left Spain's Barcelona to sign with the US club Chicago Fire. This transfer has caused a stir not only in the sporting world but also within the footballer's family. Moving to MLS as a free agent, the experienced forward has reached an agreement with the American club intended to last until the end of the 2027-28 season. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

The Chicago Fire management describes this transfer as a "turning point in the history of Chicago sports." During his four seasons at Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski appeared in 193 matches and managed to score 120 goals. He became a three-time La Liga winner, a Copa del Rey winner, and a three-time Spanish Super Cup winner with the Catalan club. However, behind these sporting successes lie family difficulties and major changes.

Anna Lewandowska's Confession: "I am very scared"

The footballer's spouse, Anna Lewandowska, shared her sincere and painful thoughts about this move on her social media pages. According to her, Barcelona was not just a city for the family, but had become a true safe haven. The need to adapt to a new country and a completely different environment is causing serious concern for the famous athlete's wife.

"I thought for a long time about what to write. I could have simply posted a smiling photo and pretended everything is great, but that is not the truth. A huge change awaits us, such as moving to Chicago, and I am very scared of it. The last few weeks have become a wave of emotions for me," Anna Lewandowska wrote in her post.

Speaking about the difficulties of living with a professional athlete, Anna emphasized that it is not just about beautiful moments. In her view, behind the success of a star footballer lie the huge sacrifices and compromises of family members, especially women. For a family raising two daughters, leaving a stable life in Spain to start from scratch is not easy.

According to ixbt.com, while the move of high-level stars like Lewandowski to MLS serves to increase the prestige of American soccer, the adaptation process in the players' personal lives can be complex. Despite his wife's fears, Robert Lewandowski stated that he is supporting her and that they are a team. Now, the Polish goalscorer is expected to showcase his skills on American pitches.

Robert LewandowskiBarcelonaMLSTransferFootball
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