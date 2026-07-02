Is SpaceX Working on a Smartphone Thinner Than iPhone: Elon Musk Responds

·5·Technology
Is SpaceX Working on a Smartphone Thinner Than iPhone: Elon Musk Responds

Reports that SpaceX, which has revolutionized space technology and satellite communications, may enter the mobile device market have caused a great stir in the tech world. According to The Wall Street Journal, citing its own sources, the company has demonstrated a prototype of a new smartphone-like device to investors. This gadget is expected to take human interaction with AI to a completely new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com news gives.

According to reports, the demonstrated prototype has a body thinner than Apple's iPhone smartphones. SpaceX representatives emphasized during the meeting with investors that the project is still in its early stages and the final design may change significantly. However, the main goal of the device is to allow the user to communicate quickly and conveniently with complex AI systems.

Elon Musk's reaction and contradictory statements

After these reports spread, SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk immediately reacted to the situation. On his X (formerly Twitter) social media page, the billionaire strictly denied this information, calling it a "lie far from the truth." Nevertheless, observers recall Musk's previous statements, as he had supported the idea of creating his own smartphone several times.

At the beginning of this year, Elon Musk did not deny that SpaceX might engage in the production of smartphones. According to him, if the company enters this market, its device will fundamentally differ from current traditional smartphones. This difference is expected to be evident especially in the integration with Starlink satellite communication and advanced neural networks.

Rumors about a smartphone being released by Tesla and SpaceX have persisted for several years. In November 2024, Musk said that if Google and Apple imposed censorship in their app stores or obstructed his companies' apps, he would be forced to release a Tesla phone as an alternative. This indicates the billionaire's striving for mobile platform independence.

This news is also of great importance for technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan. If SpaceX truly releases a smartphone directly linked to Starlink, it will enable the use of high-speed internet and AI services even in the remotest areas. Although the project has not been officially confirmed yet, Elon Musk's unexpected decisions always have the power to change the market.

SpaceXElon MuskSmartphoneiPhoneTechnology
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