China Prepares Response to SpaceX Technology: Kinecore-2 Engine Sets Record

·27·Technology
China Prepares Response to SpaceX Technology: Kinecore-2 Engine Sets Record

China's space exploration program is entering a new stage. The country's liquid-fuel Kinecore-2 rocket engine has successfully passed long-term qualification tests, recording durability results higher than expected. This engine is expected to be the foundation not only for standard flights but also for reusable rocket systems. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

During final tests, the Kinecore-2 engine operated continuously for a total of 620 seconds. This figure is nearly 3.5 times longer than the time required for a standard orbital mission. Additionally, a continuous burn period of 400 seconds was recorded during the testing process, which is an absolute record for engines in this series. According to ixbt.com, such a power reserve indicates the extreme reliability of the device.

A Worthy Rival to the SpaceX Merlin 1D Engine

Technically, the Kinecore-2 operates on a mixture of liquid oxygen and kerosene, which are considered classic components for modern rocket systems. It can generate approximately 110 tons of thrust. With its characteristics, it is considered an alternative to the Merlin 1D engine used in the famous Falcon 9 rockets of Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Developers state that the testing program has already moved to the next stage. The engine is currently undergoing complex reliability checks in various operating modes. In total, the engine's operating time in tests has exceeded 2000 seconds, representing serious preparation before the unit is readied for real flights.

The Future of the Lijian-2 Rocket

Kinecore-2 is planned to become the core element of China's reusable Lijian-2 launch vehicle in the future. This rocket is being developed for regular commercial space cargo transport and to maximize the reduction of preparation time between flights.

This achievement by China will further intensify competition in the global space market. Approaching the standards set by SpaceX is part of Beijing's strategy to reduce space access costs and increase its share in the private satellite market. Such technological growth is also interesting for Uzbek specialists, as the emergence of cheaper orbital carriers opens new opportunities for regional communication and monitoring projects.

Final certification processes for the Kinecore-2 engine are currently underway. If all stages are successfully completed, the Lijian-2 could perform its first orbital flight in the coming years and become a primary competitor to the Falcon 9.

ChinaSpaceXKinecore-2RocketTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Rivian Raises Sales Forecast Despite EV Market StagnationRivian Raises Sales Forecast Despite EV Market StagnationToday, 17:58Is SpaceX Working on a Smartphone Thinner Than iPhone: Elon Musk RespondsIs SpaceX Working on a Smartphone Thinner Than iPhone: Elon Musk RespondsToday, 17:51Dating via AI and OpenClaw: A Content Creator's Unusual ExperienceDating via AI and OpenClaw: A Content Creator's Unusual ExperienceToday, 17:25Chery Announces Lifetime Warranty for New Rhino BatteriesChery Announces Lifetime Warranty for New Rhino BatteriesToday, 16:59Messages from famous people could be a trapMessages from famous people could be a trapToday, 16:25iPhone 18 Pro Max to Feature Record-Breaking BatteryiPhone 18 Pro Max to Feature Record-Breaking BatteryToday, 16:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone