Secret of the Ruined House: 16 Children Kept in One Room for Four Years in the USA

·6·World
Secret of the Ruined House: 16 Children Kept in One Room for Four Years in the USA

It was discovered that 16 children were kept in dire conditions in the village of Hamden, Ohio. They were rescued from a small room in a ruined house. The youngest child was 1.5 years old, and the oldest was 18.

Officials stated that they lived in a single room measuring approximately 3.5 by 3.5 meters for nearly four years. The sanitary condition of the house was extremely poor, with rooms filled with trash.

The investigation revealed that some of the children were unable to speak. An 18-year-old girl with developmental delays could not even write her own name. The children received no education and did not attend school.

The parents and two grandparents have been charged with 16 counts of child endangerment. The prosecutor stated that the case is not related to human trafficking, but rather to domestic violence.

The children were found when law enforcement conducted a search of the house for another crime. There were no cages, but how their exit from the room was restricted is currently being investigated.

Seven children were hospitalized. Two others were flown by helicopter to a severe injury center, one of whom is on a ventilator.

Investigators report that the family moved across various parts of Ohio for twenty years to hide the children from state oversight. All children are now in state custody.

OhioHamdenUSA
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