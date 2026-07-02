Video of Turkish woman harassing men on social media sparks debate

An unknown woman in Istanbul is reported to have entered various shops and workplaces and behaved inappropriately toward men. Surveillance camera footage of these incidents has spread widely across social networks.

The first video was filmed in a workshop in Umraniye. In it, the woman claims she came to sell products, approaches an employee, and attempts to kiss him. The man prevents this and asks the woman to leave.

Similar incidents were subsequently recorded in a warehouse in Bayrampasha and at another retail outlet. The footage shows the woman touching and getting very close to employees without their consent.

According to local reports, law enforcement agencies are searching for the woman.