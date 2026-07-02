Rivian Raises Sales Forecast Despite EV Market Stagnation

The US startup Rivian has officially raised its sales forecast for the current year, despite the downturn in the global electric vehicle market and various economic challenges. In a report presented to investors, the company stated that production rates are higher than expected and demand for new models is growing. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Initially, Rivian planned to deliver between 62,000 and 67,000 vehicles in 2024. However, after analyzing recent indicators, the company raised this figure to 65,000–70,000 units. For comparison, the brand managed to sell only 42,247 electric vehicles last year. This growth is of strategic importance for the company, as interest in electric vehicles in the US market has cooled slightly.

R2 Model and Production Capacities

The reason for the company's confident statement is the successful debut and mass-market entry of the new R2 SUV model. According to Rivian, 12,613 vehicles were produced in the second quarter, of which 12,194 were delivered to owners. This is significantly higher than the 9,000–11,000 units expected by analysts.

Currently, the company is expanding its Normal plant in Illinois while building a large production complex in Georgia. These projects will enable the production of hundreds of thousands of R2 models per year. The starting price for this crossover is set at around 58,000 dollars, and it is expected to become the company's most popular product.

Market Barriers and Partnership with Uber

It is worth noting that Rivian is achieving this success amidst a complex political and economic situation. The cancellation of 7,500 dollar federal tax credits by the US Congress and the easing of environmental requirements have negatively impacted many manufacturers. Nevertheless, Rivian continues to grow thanks to steady demand for its EDV commercial vans and the more expensive R1 line.

The company's financial stability has not yet fully recovered. Rivian is working to emerge from multi-billion dollar losses. Previously, the company aimed to reach net profit by 2027, but this deadline was slightly pushed back to develop autonomous driving programs. Specifically, Rivian has reached a major agreement to supply its self-driving R2 SUV models to the Uber service.

Experts believe that the ability of startups like Rivian to maintain their position in competition with traditional auto giants and Tesla is a positive signal for the entire industry. The company is strengthening its market position not only with personal transport but also with electric vans in the logistics sector.