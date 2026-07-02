WC 2026: Accurate Predictions for Today's Three Play-off Matches
Three more crucial matches will be held in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. Spain vs Austria, Portugal vs Croatia, and Switzerland vs Algeria will fight for a spot in the next round.
On paper, there is a favorite in all three pairings. However, in play-off battles, one mistake can end an entire World Cup — Germany and Netherlands have already reminded us of this the hard way.
Yesterday on our site, under the headline "WC 2026: Accurate Predictions for Today's Three Play-off Matches", we correctly predicted the winners of three games. According to the prediction, England, Belgium, and USA would advance to the round of 16, prediction was 100% accurate. This time, we have separately considered regular time and potential extra time.
1. Spain — Austria
Prediction: Spain 2:0 Austria
Spain has a huge advantage in ball possession and positional attack. The team has been unbeaten for 34 matches, and while Austria poses a threat with high pressing, defender Philipp Mwene is unavailable.
Winner: Spain
Confidence level: 75%
Potential goalscorers: Lamine Yamal, Oyarzabal
2. Portugal — Croatia
Prediction: 1:1 in regular time, 2:1 after extra time
Croatia knows very well how to handle play-off matches and will try to slow down the pace of the game in midfield. However, Portugal's attacking line and depth are stronger. The Portuguese have won all four previous encounters between the two teams.
Advances to next round: Portugal
Confidence level: 63%
Potential decisive goal: Cristiano Ronaldo or a substitute
3. Switzerland — Algeria
Prediction: Switzerland 1:0 Algeria
This is the most balanced match of the three. Switzerland's defensive discipline and play-off experience give them a slight edge. The injury of Algerian forward Mohammed Amoura could be a serious loss for the Africans.
Winner: Switzerland
Confidence level: 57%
Most dangerous scenario: Extra time after 0:0
Final Predictions
Match
Prediction
Spain — Austria
2:0
Portugal — Croatia
2:1, in extra time
Switzerland — Algeria
1:0
Three main picks: Spain win, Portugal to advance, Switzerland to advance.
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