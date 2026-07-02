WC 2026: Accurate Predictions for Today's Three Play-off Matches

·19·Sport
WC 2026: Accurate Predictions for Today's Three Play-off Matches

Three more crucial matches will be held in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. Spain vs Austria, Portugal vs Croatia, and Switzerland vs Algeria will fight for a spot in the next round.

On paper, there is a favorite in all three pairings. However, in play-off battles, one mistake can end an entire World Cup — Germany and Netherlands have already reminded us of this the hard way.

Yesterday on our site, under the headline "WC 2026: Accurate Predictions for Today's Three Play-off Matches", we correctly predicted the winners of three games. According to the prediction, England, Belgium, and USA would advance to the round of 16, prediction was 100% accurate. This time, we have separately considered regular time and potential extra time.

1. Spain — Austria

Prediction: Spain 2:0 Austria

Spain has a huge advantage in ball possession and positional attack. The team has been unbeaten for 34 matches, and while Austria poses a threat with high pressing, defender Philipp Mwene is unavailable.

Winner: Spain
Confidence level: 75%
Potential goalscorers: Lamine Yamal, Oyarzabal

2. Portugal — Croatia

Prediction: 1:1 in regular time, 2:1 after extra time

Croatia knows very well how to handle play-off matches and will try to slow down the pace of the game in midfield. However, Portugal's attacking line and depth are stronger. The Portuguese have won all four previous encounters between the two teams.

Advances to next round: Portugal
Confidence level: 63%
Potential decisive goal: Cristiano Ronaldo or a substitute

3. Switzerland — Algeria

Prediction: Switzerland 1:0 Algeria

This is the most balanced match of the three. Switzerland's defensive discipline and play-off experience give them a slight edge. The injury of Algerian forward Mohammed Amoura could be a serious loss for the Africans.

Winner: Switzerland
Confidence level: 57%
Most dangerous scenario: Extra time after 0:0

Final Predictions

Match

Prediction

Spain — Austria

2:0

Portugal — Croatia

2:1, in extra time

Switzerland — Algeria

1:0

Three main picks: Spain win, Portugal to advance, Switzerland to advance.

SpainPortugalSwitzerlandAustriaCroatia
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