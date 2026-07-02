Dating via AI and OpenClaw: A Content Creator's Unusual Experience

Modern technologies are fundamentally changing not only work processes but also personal lives. Content creator and startup founder Ben Guez has created a unique automated system on social networks using AI tools. By utilizing the OpenClaw open-source AI agent and the Claude model, he managed to attract the attention of thousands of women on the Instagram platform. Techcrunch.com reports on this.

Guez's method is simple yet technologically sophisticated. He configured an OpenClaw agent to track the results of World Cup football matches. After each game, the system automatically assigns a task to the Claude model to create a short video (Reels) about the defeat of a specific national team. These videos are posted on Guez's profile in a "trial reels" format, invisible to the general public.

The videos show Guez looking sadly out of a train window with a caption: "I can't believe [Country Name] lost... If girls from this country need emotional support, my DMs are open." In an interview with TechCrunch, he revealed that through this method, he gained over a million views and hundreds of messages within a few days.

Unexpected results of automation

Interestingly, Guez also directed this flow to promote his AI-based language learning app called Canary. He indicated on his profile that he only responds to messages sent via the app. As a result, women wanting to communicate with him are forced to download his program. This is being viewed as a new level of "smart work."

It is natural that many wonder if such a method is a form of deception. However, Guez emphasizes that once communication begins, he does not hide how he accomplished this. According to him, many women, instead of being angry at his creative approach, are impressed by his technological skill.

OpenClaw is being used not only to gain attention on social networks but also to plan real dates. For example, Jeff Weisbein, founder of a tech PR agency, uses this bot to find the best places for a date. He tasks the bot with researching restaurants in various areas and preparing a report on their advantages.

The future of AI and personal relationships

These cases show that AI is penetrating even the most delicate areas of daily life. With tools like OpenClaw, people are gaining the following capabilities:

Analyzing data in real-time and creating content based on it;

Automating and filtering communication on social networks;

Delegating complex logistical tasks, such as choosing a date location, to AI.

Although Guez's style may seem somewhat controversial, it proves how broad the capabilities of AI agents are. In the future, such automated systems may well become an integral part of dating and communication culture.