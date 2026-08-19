Diana’s Brother Reveals Unexpected Truth in New Book About Princess Diana

·52·World
Diana’s Brother Reveals Unexpected Truth in New Book About Princess Diana

The United Kingdom’s late Princess Diana Spencer, Charles Spencer, has written a book about his sister’s life, her marriage to Prince Charles and the events following her tragic death in Paris. In the book, he responds from his own perspective to information that the public has accepted as “the truth” for years. Reuters reported this.

According to Spencer, as the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death approaches, he has received many more offers to give interviews about his sister.

However, these requests prompted him to conclude that he should write down his own memories and views in full once and for all, rather than repeatedly reading other people’s opinions.

“This convinced me to write down my own thoughts and memories once and for all, rather than endure the discomfort of reading other people’s opinions again. Many of them are based on lies that have come to be accepted as truth over time,” Spencer said.

He said the book’s main purpose was to recount events surrounding Diana from her brother’s perspective and to share his response to the various views that have developed over the years.

Charles Spencer’s book, titled “Swan Song: Diana, My Sister,” will be published on September 22 this year in the United Kingdom . The book is planned to be translated into 12 languages.

For reference, Diana Spencer was born on July 1, 1961, at Park House, located on the grounds of the Sandringham royal estate in Norfolk, England.

In 1981, she married the then Prince of Wales, now King Charles III. After the marriage, Diana became a globally known figure and one of the most photographed women in the world.

However, their family life did not last long. Marital disagreements eventually led to divorce, and the couple officially divorced in 1996.

Not long afterward, in August 1997, Diana died at the age of 36 after the car she was traveling in with her partner, Dodi Al-Fayed, crashed in Paris. The princess died as a result of the tragedy.

Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, also remained in the public memory for the speech he delivered at his sister’s funeral. In that famous speech, he criticized the royal family.

Now Spencer is once again addressing events connected with Diana’s life and death through his new book. The author says he has tried to describe events that have been interpreted in different ways over the years exactly as he saw and remembered them as his sister’s brother.

Diana SpencerCharles SpencerCharles IIIUnited KingdomReuters
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