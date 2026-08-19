New details emerge in the case of a bride who died five months after her wedding

·51·World
New details emerge in the case of a bride who died five months after her wedding

Official charges have been filed against the husband and mother-in-law of 33-year-old Indian model and actress Tvisha Sharma over her death. Tvisha died on May 12 at her husband’s home in Bhopal, just five months after their wedding.

Her death caused a major stir in the country, with differing views over whether it was murder or suicide.

In a 600-page charge sheet submitted to the court, the Central Bureau of Investigation — CBI — stated that Tvisha’s husband, Samart Singh, and her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, faced charges of “abetment of suicide” and “cruelty” . They have denied the allegations.

Tvisha’s parents and relatives claimed that her husband and mother-in-law had harassed her over dowry demands and killed her. Giribala called the allegations baseless, saying Tvisha had mental health problems and had taken her own life.

According to the CBI, Samart subjected Tvisha to psychological pressure several times after their marriage and used insulting language. The investigation also found that Giribala encouraged her son to psychologically abuse his wife.

A'anaviy hind liboslaridagi kelin va kuyov to‘y marosimida tasvirlangan.

Tvisha’s family said the main conflict began in April, after she became pregnant. According to their claim, her husband and mother-in-law said the fetus belonged to another man and forced her to terminate the pregnancy. Giribala denied this, saying Tvisha herself wanted an abortion.

Tvisha won a beauty pageant in Pune in 2012 and received the title of “Miss Pune” . She appeared in advertising projects and a Telugu-language film, and later worked as a marketing specialist at private companies.

According to the CBI, Tvisha met Samart through a dating app in February 2025, and they married in December.

An interview Giribala gave to journalists after Tvisha’s death also sparked controversy. Speaking about her daughter-in-law’s mental state, she called her “liberal.” Following these remarks, Tvisha’s father accused her of trying to damage his daughter’s reputation.

The investigation is ongoing. The CBI said that if new evidence emerges, other people may be brought into the case and additional charges may be filed.

Tvisha SharmaBhopalCentral Bureau of InvestigationSamart SinghGiribala Singh
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