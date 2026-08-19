José Mourinho comments on Rodri transfer and Real Madrid's interest

According to Goal.com reports.

It is known that after the eras of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić came to an end, many experts viewed Rodri as the ideal candidate to control the tempo in the center of the Real Madrid midfield. However, the midfielder's move from Manchester City to Barcelona came as a surprise to Madrid fans. Nevertheless, José Mourinho urged people not to regard the situation as a defeat.

Transfer doubts and the coach's stance

According to Mourinho, he spoke personally with the midfielder twice, and Real Madrid offered the player a highly attractive financial and sporting contract.the coach admitted in the interview.

The experienced coach openly stated that the Madrid club operates at an exceptionally high level and therefore does not need players who are unsure about whether to join the team. He stressed that if a player receives an offer from the Royal club, the immediate response should be: “When should I come?”

Complete confidence in the squad

According to Goal.com, José Mourinho nevertheless spoke warmly about the Spanish midfielder and acknowledged that he had treated the club with respect. “He is an exceptional player and treated us with great respect. I wish him nothing but the best,” the coach said, adding in a joking tone that he wished the representative of the rival team good luck.

Speaking about the abilities of the players currently in the squad, Mourinho firmly rejected claims that the team lacks midfielders. He expressed complete confidence in the talent at his disposal and in the team's development process.

Although the transfer window is still open, the coach believes that the current squad fully meets all his requirements. “I don't need Rodri. We have enough players. I do not deny that the transfer window is open, but the matter is closed for me—yes, that's it. I genuinely love this squad very much,” José Mourinho concluded.