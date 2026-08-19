Real Madrid and the Rodri Transfer: What Does José Mourinho Say

·1·Sport
Real Madrid and the Rodri Transfer: What Does José Mourinho Say

One of the central stories in Spanish football is midfielder Rodri’s move from Manchester City to Barcelona, which has sparked major debate. Reports had previously suggested that the capital club had made serious efforts to sign the player, but that he ultimately chose the Catalan side. While the situation is being interpreted as a setback for Real Madrid, the team’s head coach José Mourinho addressed the matter in an interview with El Chiringuito and clarified the speculation. Goal.com reports this.

According to Goal.com, the experienced coach called for the situation following the player’s rejection not to be dramatized. Mourinho said that the Spanish giants had made the midfielder a suitable offer and that he had personally spoken with him twice. However, doubts that emerged during the process affected the outcome of the negotiations.

The coach’s principled approach

«I spoke with him twice, and Real Madrid made him a very good offer», José Mourinho said. According to the coach, Rodri began to have doubts, and his hesitation also raised questions for Mourinho. After that, it is possible that the capital club lost some enthusiasm for the transfer.

Mourinho praised the player’s personal qualities and particularly emphasized that he had shown great respect toward the club. However, he firmly stated that a team of Real Madrid’s stature does not need players who hesitate about joining it. In Mourinho’s view, if a club like Real Madrid approaches a player, the response must be immediate and free of doubt.

Full confidence in the squad

After the Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić era came to an end, many experts had viewed Rodri as the ideal candidate to control the tempo in Real Madrid’s midfield. However, Mourinho categorically denied that the team had a problem in that position. The Portuguese coach said he had complete faith in the ability and development of the players already at his disposal.

«I don’t need Rodri», Mourinho concluded emphatically. He said the team had enough players, and although he did not completely rule out further signings while the transfer window remained open, he stressed that he was very satisfied with the current squad. In this way, the coach expressed confidence that the team could achieve strong results with the existing squad.

José MourinhoReal MadridBarcelonaRodriTransfer
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