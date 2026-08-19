Yan Diomande joins Real Madrid for €125 million

·15·Sport
Yan Diomande joins Real Madrid for €125 million

Real Madrid have made another high-profile signing in the transfer market. According to FourFourTwo, the Spanish giants have signed 19-year-old RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. The initial transfer fee is €125 million, excluding bonuses, with the contract running until summer 2033. Goal.com reports that.

The rapid professional rise of the young footballer, whose roots trace back to the Ivory Coast national team, has become a genuine sensation over the past two years. Despite strong competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, the player chose Madrid after attracting interest from numerous European giants and MLS clubs. The deal also includes a further €15 million in bonuses.

Tough beginnings in the United States and MLS neglect

The early steps of the footballer's career were far from easy. At just 15, Yan Diomande flew alone to the United States and was accepted into DME Academy in Florida. Despite not speaking English, he adapted quickly and led semi-professional AS Frenzi to the 2023 UPSL championship.

However, coaches and scouts from local club Orlando City failed to take notice of the young talent at the time. According to coach Todd Eason, he repeatedly informed Orlando City representatives about the promising player and asked them to invite him to train with the reserve team, but club officials continually postponed it. As a result, the American club missed the opportunity to sign him.

A brilliant spell in Europe and Bundesliga success

After his student visa expired, the player was forced to return from the United States to his hometown of Abidjan, but the door to Europe eventually opened. At the end of 2024, Spanish club Leganés signed him. After making just ten appearances for the team, Yan Diomande was bought by German club RB Leipzig for €20 million.

The winger made an immediate impact in the Bundesliga, winning the Rookie of the Season award and playing a major role in RB Leipzig's third-place finish in the league. He also performed successfully for the Ivory Coast national team at the Africa Cup of Nations and in the World Cup playoffs.

Real MadridYan DiomandeRB LeipzigTransferLa Liga
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