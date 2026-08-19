SpaceX completed its 100th space launch of 2026

According to Ixbt.com, the SpaceX company founded by Elon Musk has achieved a major milestone by successfully completing its 100th space launch since the beginning of 2026. The milestone was recorded during a mission that launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on August 19. The publication reports .

During the milestone flight, the rocket successfully delivered 24 new Starlink satellites for the broadband internet system into low Earth orbit. Of the total launches conducted since the beginning of 2026, the vast majority—97—were performed by Falcon 9 rockets. The other three successful flights were carried out as part of Falcon Heavy and Starship test flights.

The importance of reusable technology and Starlink

The flight also produced an important technical result. The Falcon 9 rocket’s B1097 first stage successfully returned to Earth approximately eight and a half minutes after liftoff and landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean. This was the booster’s 12th mission. Notably, the same B1097 vehicle also took part in the milestone in April that marked the 600th successful landing of an orbital rocket stage in SpaceX history.

The main reason for the company’s exceptionally rapid pace is the Starlink project. No fewer than 74 of the first 100 missions this year were dedicated to expanding the global satellite constellation and increasing its capabilities. The total number of Starlink satellites currently operating in orbit has nearly reached 11,000.

Ambitious plans for the future

According to statistics, SpaceX is surpassing the threshold of 100 launches in a single calendar year for the third consecutive year. The milestone was first reached in 2024, when the company conducted 138 missions: 132 Falcon 9 launches, two Falcon Heavy launches and four Starship tests. In 2025, the number of launches reached a record 170, including 165 Falcon 9 launches and five Starship flights.

In the future, SpaceX plans to dramatically increase the frequency of space launches through its fully reusable Starship system. Elon Musk has previously discussed the possibility of launching Starship several times a day, which could theoretically pave the way for nearly 1,000 flights per year. Over time, Starship is expected to completely replace Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.