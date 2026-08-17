Samsung Galaxy S26 smartphone explodes in pocket, injuring owner

·21·Technology
Samsung Galaxy S26 smartphone explodes in pocket, injuring owner

Smartphone safety has once again become the focus of serious discussion. According to ixbt.com, one of Samsung’s Galaxy S26 flagship devices suddenly caught fire in its owner’s pocket. As a result, the young man suffered severe burns to various parts of his body and was hospitalized. Ixbt.com reports this.

The incident occurred in the victim’s trouser pocket. According to witnesses and the victim, the gadget first became extremely hot and then immediately caught fire. As the young man tried to quickly remove the burning phone from his pocket, he also burned his hands.

Incident details and consequences

The flames quickly spread to the clothing, seriously injuring the man’s lower body. The victim was immediately taken to hospital and received qualified medical care. Specialists are working to stabilize his condition.

It turned out that the mobile device had been purchased just one month earlier. It was bought from the local DG.com store at the Grand Venice Mall shopping complex. According to the victim, the gadget had operated normally without any malfunctions before the tragic incident.

Possible causes

Although the exact model of the device has not been fully disclosed, photographs from the scene suggest that it was a Galaxy S26 series device. The circulated footage clearly shows that the body was completely destroyed and the battery had burned out entirely.

Based on the preliminary analysis and the nature of the damage, battery failure is being cited as the main cause of the emergency. Further investigation is needed to determine what caused the malfunction and whether it was the result of a manufacturing defect.

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