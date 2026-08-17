Jamie Carragher sharply criticizes Liverpool's tactical style

·18·Sport
Jamie Carragher sharply criticizes Liverpool's tactical style

Liverpool's former defender and club legend Jamie Carragher expressed serious concerns about the tactical approach under head coach Andoni Iraola. Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, the expert argued that the chaotic, open style seen in the team's preseason matches lacks the balance needed to compete at the top of the Premier League. This is what Goal.com reports.

According to ixbt.com and Sky Bet, although Liverpool beat Como 2-0 at Anfield in their latest friendly, the result could not hide the team's defensive problems. The Reds conceded exactly 18 goals in their final five preseason matches and scored the same number, raising legitimate questions among pundits.

Tactical chaos and basketball-style football

Jamie Carragher delivered a scathing assessment of the team's movements on the pitch, stressing that Liverpool are fielding too many attacking players and only looking to move forward. According to him, this season's preseason matches have resembled basketball games, and no top club plays in such a manner.

After Arne Slot was dismissed, the club's leadership brought in Andoni Iraola with the aim of restoring the intense, aggressive pressing style of the Jürgen Klopp era. Although the former Bournemouth boss was chosen precisely for this football philosophy, Carragher noted that the approach has yet to provide the expected consistency.

Pressure and schedule ahead of the new season

Liverpool's first Premier League match against Newcastle is next, and the players must adapt quickly. Interestingly, the Reds will face teams that changed their managers during the summer in each of their first six rounds, creating a unique competitive environment.

If the results do not meet expectations, the blame will clearly fall not on the coach but on the players. Carragher believes supporters are demanding high-energy football, and if the players cannot meet that demand, all responsibility will rest on their shoulders.

LiverpoolJamie CarragherAndoni IraolaPremier LeagueFootball
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