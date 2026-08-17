Mikel Arteta Mocks New Premier League Rule

·1·Sport
Mikel Arteta Mocks New Premier League Rule

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta strongly criticized the Premier League’s new decision to ban the use of towels for drying the ball during throw-ins. According to IXBT.com and Goal.com, the Spanish coach said he was concerned that the restriction would undermine one of his team’s most effective attacking weapons, and joked that players might have to take to the pitch wearing hats. Goal.com reports .

Last season, Arsenal made effective use of the long-throw expertise of players such as Ben White and Declan Rice. However, league officials have strictly banned drying the ball with a towel before set pieces in an effort to prevent time-wasting and increase playing time. Previously, the matter was resolved through an agreement between the two teams, but that option has now been completely removed.

New Rules and Measures Against Time-Wasting

The towel ban came into force after controversial incidents last season. In particular, Riccardo Calafiori tried to use a towel near the Newcastle United goal, but referee Jarred Gillett prevented him from doing so because there was no agreement between the teams. Players are now unable to carefully dry the ball before delivering dangerous crosses into the penalty area.

In addition to the throw-in rules, the Premier League is introducing several further measures to speed up the game. These include timers for goal kicks and throw-ins, as well as stricter monitoring of substitution windows. Medical assistance rules have also been tightened to prevent tactical breaks and time-wasting.

Teams Adjust to the New Regulations

Under the new rules, outfield players who suffer an injury must remain off the pitch for at least one minute after receiving medical treatment. If a goalkeeper requires medical attention, one of that team’s outfield players must also leave the pitch for one minute. It is worth recalling that Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya was previously criticized for time-wasting during the match against Brighton.

Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta believes his team will quickly adapt to the changes. According to him, the club has discussed all the issues with the Premier League and referees. Once the season begins, it will be necessary to see how the new rules work in practice and what adjustments are required.

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