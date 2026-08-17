Redmi K100 Pro Smartphone Sales Fall Short of Expectations

Initial sales figures for Xiaomi’s latest flagship series in China, the Redmi K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max, show a decline compared with the previous generation. According to ixbt.com, initial interest in the new devices is significantly behind the results of last year’s K90 series. Ixbt.com reports this.

According to data provided by the RD Observation analytics agency, combined sales of the Redmi K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max during the first night and the following day amounted to approximately 65% of the K90 series’ results over the same period. This indicates that demand for the new flagships has weakened somewhat among buyers.

Differences Between the Models

The main reason for the overall sales decline was the standard Redmi K100 Pro model. Its sales volume during the initial period reached only 50% of last year’s Redmi K90 figure. In other words, the new Pro model delivered results that were twice as weak as those of its predecessor.

At the same time, the more advanced Redmi K100 Pro Max performed slightly better. This device managed to reach 85% of the sales of last year’s Redmi K90 Pro Max. This suggests that consumers prefer the higher-end Max model over the standard version.

Official Statistics and Analysts’ Assessment

It is worth noting that these figures differ somewhat from Xiaomi’s official statistics. On August 12, company executive Lu Weibing announced that first-day sales of the Redmi K100 Pro Max had reached 150% of the previous generation’s result. However, experts explained that the periods being compared were different.

The figures presented by Xiaomi’s management covered the period up to midnight on August 11, including the first few hours after the presentation and the start of sales. RD Observation’s estimate covered the first night and the entire following day. This indicates that sales slowed quickly after the initial surge of excitement.

The Redmi K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max smartphones were unveiled on the evening of August 11. The devices feature Qualcomm’s flagship platform: the K100 Pro is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V-series, while the Pro Max uses the full Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Other key features include large batteries rated at 8580 and 9070 mA·ch, respectively, along with an audio system tuned in collaboration with Bose. For now, these are only the results from the first few days, and it is too early to draw conclusions about the commercial success of the entire lineup.