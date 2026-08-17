Real Madrid Interested in Signing Martin Zubimendi

·7·Sport
Real Madrid Interested in Signing Martin Zubimendi

In the final weeks of the summer transfer window, London club Arsenal are facing serious pressure to keep their squad intact. Real Madrid are turning their attention to Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi and preparing to test the Gunners’ resolve. According to TEAMtalk, experienced manager José Mourinho wants the 27-year-old in his squad to strengthen the holding midfield position and has personally approved the transfer. Goal.com reports on this.

It is understood that initial contact has already been made between the parties regarding this high-profile transfer. Zubimendi’s representatives have indicated that the player is highly interested in returning to his homeland and joining the Madrid club. Although Arsenal are not actively planning to sell their key player, sources say the club’s hierarchy would be prepared to seriously consider a suitable offer.

Competition in Arsenal’s midfield and Mikel Arteta’s stance

According to The Sun, head coach Mikel Arteta is determined to keep Martin Zubimendi at the club, and only a huge offer that would be impossible to reject could change the situation. If the player himself strongly demands a move to Madrid, Arteta may have to make a difficult decision in the final days of the transfer window. The Spanish midfielder played an important role in Arsenal’s Premier League triumphs last season.

Nevertheless, the arrival of Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle United for £75 million has put Zubimendi’s place in the starting XI somewhat at risk. There is currently fierce competition in the team’s central midfield between players such as Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard, Mikel Merino and Bruno Guimarães. Even so, letting go of an experienced World Cup winner who joined just one season ago could be a major risk for the club.

The transfer’s significance and changes to Madrid’s plans

Real Madrid’s interest intensified mainly after their move for Rodri fell through. José Mourinho needs a more reliable player to ensure the team’s dominance in the centre of the pitch. If Eduardo Camavinga leaves the Santiago Bernabéu, Martin Zubimendi is expected to become a key figure in the Madrid club’s plans. With limited time remaining before the transfer window closes, these negotiations are certain to become one of the biggest stories in European football.

Real MadridArsenalMartin ZubimendiJosé MourinhoTransfers
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