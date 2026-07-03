Embolo and Ndoy lead Switzerland to the Round of 16

The Switzerland national team continued their run in the tournament after defeating Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup.

The Europeans scored one goal at the start of each half. The outcome of the match was decided by precise strikes from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoy.

Embolo scores an early goal

Switzerland started the match very aggressively and opened the scoring in the 10th minute.

Breel Embolo took advantage of an opening in the Algerian defense to put his team ahead. The first half ended with a minimal lead for the Swiss.

Ndoy seals the victory at the start of the second half

After the break, Switzerland needed only one minute to score the second goal.

In the 46th minute, Dan Ndoy found the back of the net to make it 2-0. Algeria was unable to change the situation for the remainder of the match.

Next opponent still unknown

This victory grants Switzerland a place in the Round of 16 of the World Cup.

The Europeans' next opponent will be determined by the result of the Colombia vs Ghana match.

World Cup 2026. Round of 32

Switzerland — Algeria — 2:0

Goals: Embolo, 10; Ndoy, 46.

Switzerland: Kobel, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Xhaka, Zakaria (Widmer, 87), Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoy (Ebisher, 87), Manzambi (Okafor, 71), Vargas (Rieder, 71), Embolo.

Algeria: Benbut, Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri, Zerrouki, Bentaleb, Aouar, Maza, Chaibi, Mahrez (Moussa, 71).

Switzerland showed a confident performance in the playoffs and remains in the hunt for the trophy. Now, another serious test awaits the team against either Colombia or Ghana.