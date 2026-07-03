Cristiano Ronaldo speaks on victory dedicated to Diogo Jota

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Cristiano Ronaldo speaks on victory dedicated to Diogo Jota

The Portugal national team secured a place in the quarter-finals after a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Croatia in the World Cup. This match will be remembered by fans not only for the sporting result but also for its emotional events. Team captain Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated this success to the memory of his teammate Diogo Jota, who passed away a year ago. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

After the game, Cristiano Ronaldo remembered his late friend on the pitch by wearing Diogo Jota's number 21 jersey and pointing to the sky. July 3rd marked exactly one year since Jota's passing. According to Goal.com, the members of the Portugal national team had prepared themselves mentally for this match and aimed to achieve victory specifically for the former striker.

“He is watching us from above”

In a post-match interview, Ronaldo did not hide his emotions. “Today is a special day for us. Our Jota is lighting our way from above. We felt his spirit with us, and to honor him properly, we simply had to win,” the experienced forward told SIC television.

Additionally, Cristiano Ronaldo posted on his Instagram page, stating, “We won for ourselves, for Diogo, and for Portugal!” Such human connections are always highly valued by football fans, as Ronaldo is known not only for his skill on the pitch but also for his loyalty to his teammates.

The match against Croatia may also have been the final World Cup appearance for the legendary Luka Modric. Ronaldo and Modric, who played together for many years at Real Madrid and won numerous trophies, spoke and shared a warm farewell after the game. These moments signal the end of a great era in the world of football.

“I said goodbye to Luka. He will remain a football legend. We are almost the same age, and I have great respect for what he has achieved in football,” Ronaldo added, speaking about the 40-year-old Modric. While the Portugal national team advanced to the play-offs, the tournament ended for Croatia.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalDiogo JotaLuka ModricWorld Cup
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