Manchester City Begin Talks for 22-Year-Old Midfielder

·26·Sport
Manchester City Begin Talks for 22-Year-Old Midfielder

“Manchester City” are making another major move in the transfer market. According to the source, the club is exploring the possibility of signing 22-year-old Bournemouth central midfielder Alex Scott, and initial talks between the clubs have begun.

The news comes as City are reportedly set to remain active in the transfer market. The team recently signed Elliot Anderson for a club-record £116 million.

Scott becomes City's new target

According to Italian transfer insider Nicolò Schira, Manchester City are interested in signing Alex Scott.

The 22-year-old Englishman plays as a central midfielder for Bournemouth. His name has previously been linked with several major English clubs: Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly been monitoring Scott.

How much did Bournemouth pay for Scott?

Alex Scott joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in the summer of 2023.

The transfer fee was approximately £25 million. Some sources reported the amount as around €23 million.

Scott's value has since risen significantly.

Metric

Information

Age

22

Current club

Bournemouth

Position

Central midfielder

Previous club

Bristol City

Transfer to Bournemouth

2023

Transfer fee

approximately €23m

Market value

€50m

Appearances last season

39

Goals

4

Assists

1

City face serious competition

The list of clubs interested in Scott does not end with Manchester City. Chelsea were also seriously interested in signing the player and viewed him as a potential replacement for Enzo Fernández.

Bournemouth may not be willing to let their player leave easily. The race for Scott could therefore intensify further before the transfer window closes.

Will Maresca's team sign another midfielder?

Manchester City's new head coach, Enzo Maresca, has said that the club will remain active until the transfer window closes. City are continuing to strengthen the squad ahead of the season.

If talks over Alex Scott progress to an advanced stage, Manchester City will have to prepare for strong competition and potentially a high transfer fee.

The main question now is: Will Bournemouth agree to sell their 22-year-old midfielder to City, and how much will the transfer cost?

Do you think Alex Scott would fit into Manchester City's squad? Share your opinion in the comments and share the news with football fans on Telegram and social media.

Manchester CityAlex ScottBournemouthChelseaArsenal
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