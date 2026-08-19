Javier Mendez Reveals the Differences Between Makhachev and Nurmagomedov

·0·Sport
Javier Mendez Reveals the Differences Between Makhachev and Nurmagomedov

The two greatest fighters in UFC history— Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev—have once again become the central topic of discussion in the MMA world. Javier Mendez, the head coach of both stars, made a stunning statement, admitting that Islam has already surpassed his mentor. What actually led the renowned American coach to reach this conclusion?

“I have to admit it”: The coach’s shocking confession

Red Corner MMA In an interview with Red Corner MMA, Javier Mendez openly said that although he has a special affection for Khabib, he cannot ignore the numbers and reality:

"I am not impartial when it comes to Khabib, but I have to acknowledge Islam’s record. He defended his lightweight title four times, has now become a two-division champion, won the welterweight title, and has had more fights than Khabib. Although I do not like saying it, I have to admit that he has surpassed Khabib," said Javier Mendez.

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov: Key Comparison

Statistic / Feature

Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Titles and Belts

Two-division champion (lightweight and welterweight)

Lightweight champion (three defenses)

Lightweight Title Defenses

Four successful defenses

Three successful defenses

Fighting Style

Versatile: high kicks, judo, trips, and knee strikes

Relentless, snake-like grappling and physical pressure

Octagon Experience

More fights and a more diverse arsenal

Undefeated record (29-0) and dominant ground control

“Choking like a snake and a deep arsenal”: A clash of styles

Analyzing the tactics and abilities of the two Dagestani legends in the Octagon, Mendez emphasized that Islam’s technical skill set is considerably broader:

"Islam can do everything—low kicks, judo techniques, trips, and devastating high kicks. He can combine all of his skills. Khabib, meanwhile, would break his opponents by smothering and exhausting them with relentless pressure, like a snake," said Javier Mendez.

With Makhachev capturing two division titles and rewriting the record books, his claim to the status of the greatest fighter (GOAT) in UFC history is now being officially endorsed by his own coach.

Do you think Islam Makhachev is truly a better fighter than Khabib Nurmagomedov , or can no one match Khabib’s flawless 29-0 record?

Share your thoughts in the comments and immediately send this controversial statement to all your friends who are MMA fans!

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