Juventus Want to Terminate Arthur Melo’s Contract Early

Turin club Juventus are working to end their current agreement with midfielder Arthur Melo ahead of schedule. The Brazilian joined in 2020 amid high expectations, but his career in Italy did not unfold as planned, and both sides reportedly prefer to part ways by mutual consent. This was reported by Goal.com.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the contract between the club and the player was due to run until June 2027. However, the parties are negotiating an earlier termination of the deal, which would open the door to new opportunities for both sides. The move is part of Juventus’ policy of offloading high-earning players who do not feature in the head coach’s plans.

Arthur’s Turin and European Adventures

Arthur Melo’s move from Barcelona to Juventus in 2020 was one of the most high-profile transfers in Serie A history. The deal was completed to maintain financial balance, with Miralem Pjanić moving to the Catalan club in return. However, the player’s performances did not match the financial hype.

The midfielder struggled to secure a regular starting place in Italy during his first seasons, both physically and tactically. He made just 22 league appearances in his first year and 20 in his second. As a result, his career became marked by loan spells across Europe and South America.

Challenges During His Loan Spells

After losing his place at Juventus, the midfielder was forced to play for several different teams. He spent loan spells at Liverpool, Fiorentina, Girona and even Grêmio in his native Brazil.

His final spell at Grêmio was the most successful stage in restoring his playing time. However, when the Brazilian club could not afford the transfer fee demanded by Juventus, Arthur was forced to return to Turin and was left out of the first-team squad.

Goal.com reports that, with the six-year contract nearing its conclusion, ending the partnership early has emerged as the best option for both Juventus and Arthur Melo. The decision would give the player the opportunity to restart his career at another club.