José Mourinho begins imposing his rules at Real Madrid

·26·Sport
José Mourinho begins imposing his rules at Real Madrid

Renowned coach José Mourinho has been working at the Valdebebas training complex for more than a month and has begun introducing a new philosophy in the Real Madrid dressing room based on strict discipline, hard work and responsibility. According to Marca, the Portuguese coach has held meetings with the team leaders, spoken individually with most of the players who visited his office and established key rules for achieving the goals of the upcoming season. Goal.com reports this.

Mourinho’s firm actions are aimed at fundamentally changing the club’s internal environment. He is making it clear to the players that privileges have limits and that the relationship between the coach and the footballers must be based on responsibility from both sides. According to the Spanish press, this approach is expected to have a positive impact on the team’s results this season.

A Netflix documentary and lessons from the past

Marca notes that the timing and content of José Mourinho’s documentary, released on Netflix, carry a special symbolic meaning. The film clearly reveals the coach’s personality, his approach to working with dressing rooms and the mentality he is seeking to implement at Real Madrid.

The documentary also recalls the coach’s previous spell at the Madrid club, particularly his relationship with the team captain at the time, Iker Casillas. According to Mourinho, during the initial meetings, the players had made a number of demands concerning holiday days, the training schedule and the organization of training camps.

The Portuguese coach shared the following thoughts in his Netflix documentary:

  • I realized within a short time that they had been spoiled.
  • The dressing room must understand the limits of its privileges.
  • The relationship between the coach and the players must be based on responsibility from both sides.
According to Marca analysts, this episode expresses one of the main ideas Mourinho is seeking to reinforce today. By putting discipline first within the team, the coach is demanding a professional approach from the players.

How the new demands and strict rules will affect the Royal club’s upcoming matches is being closely watched by experts and fans. José Mourinho’s firm decisions will undoubtedly encourage the Real Madrid players to act in a more organized manner throughout the season.

Real MadridJosé MourinhoMarcaLa LigaFootball
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