Mourinho Clarifies Real Madrid’s Transfer Plans

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho has made an unexpected statement about the team’s summer transfer policy. The Portuguese manager said he does not expect any more new players to join the squad.

The statement came after the Royal Club had spent nearly €225 million in the transfer market.

Mourinho: “I like this squad”

José Mourinho was asked whether the team needed any more signings.

The coach’s response was brief and clear:

“Do we need more signings? No. I like this squad. We have enough options and players. I also believe I can develop the players.”

Mourinho thus indicated that he was satisfied with the current squad and ready to work with the players already at his disposal.

Who did Real Madrid sign in the summer?

The Madrid club added several high-profile footballers to its squad during the transfer window.

The players who joined the team:

Denzel Dumfries;

Ibrahima Konaté;

Bernardo Silva;

Marc Cucurella;

Carlos Espí;

Yann Diomande.

These signings enabled Real Madrid to strengthen several positions in the squad.

€225 million spent

Real Madrid spent a total of nearly €225 million on new players during the summer transfer window.

At the same time, the club also generated significant income from player sales.

Metric Amount Spending on new players Around €225m Income from player sales Nearly €60m Net transfer spend Around €165m

This means the club’s transfer balance is currently negative.

The main focus is now on the existing squad

Based on Mourinho’s statement, Real Madrid may focus on making the most of its current players rather than making major signings in the transfer market.

In particular, the Portuguese manager’s words—“I believe I can develop the players”—sent an important signal to the team’s young footballers as well.

The main question now on fans’ minds is— Can Mourinho take Real Madrid back to the top with the squad at his disposal?

What do you think: does Real Madrid need more signings, or is the current squad strong enough to challenge for the title? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article on Telegram and social media.