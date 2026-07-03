Napoli Appoint Massimiliano Allegri as New Head Coach

An unexpected and sensational change has occurred in Italian football: Napoli has officially introduced Massimiliano Allegri as the team's new head coach. The experienced specialist replaces Antonio Conte. This appointment signals a new era for the club's strategic goals and stars like Scott McTominay and Kevin De Bruyne. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

According to a statement from the club's press service, a long-term contract has been signed with the 58-year-old Allegri, running until June 2029. It is worth noting that the Napoli management kept this appointment secret until the process of terminating the contract between Allegri and his former team, Milan, was fully completed. Now that all legal issues have been resolved, the specialist has begun his work.

A historic return and new goals

Naples is not an unfamiliar city for Massimiliano Allegri. During his playing career, specifically in the 1997-98 season, he played for Napoli. In its statement, the club management specifically recognized Allegri's coaching journey, from his successes with Sassuolo in the lower leagues to his triumphant steps with Serie A giants.

Allegri is considered one of the most decorated coaches in the history of Italian football. He has won a total of 6 Scudetti (one with Milan, five with Juventus) and 5 Coppa Italia titles. Furthermore, he led Juventus to the Champions League final twice. Such rich experience is expected to be a crucial factor for Napoli, not only in the domestic league but also on the international stage.

Squad changes and expectations

The arrival of the new coach is a specific challenge and opportunity for the team's leading players, especially Scott McTominay and Kevin De Bruyne. Allegri's tactical schemes are usually based on defensive solidity and disciplined play, and many are curious to see how this style will adapt to Napoli's football philosophy. Although the previous coach Antonio Conte led the team to the championship, the responsibility of maintaining stability now falls on Allegri.

Allegri's recent tenure at Milan ended somewhat unsuccessfully. He was dismissed after the team finished the season in fifth place. Additionally, changes at the management level in Milan, including the departures of specialists like Igli Tare and Geoffrey Moncada, accelerated Allegri's exit. Now, he aims to restore his reputation in Naples and deliver new victories to the Napoli fans.

The contract with Massimiliano Allegri has been signed until 2029;

He has won 11 major trophies during his coaching career;

He will work with stars such as Scott McTominay and Kevin De Bruyne at Napoli;

This is Allegri's new position after leaving his former team, Milan.

According to Italian media and experts, Allegri's appointment is a risk for Napoli, but at the same time a sign of great ambition. His intimate knowledge of Serie A and his ability to produce results in difficult situations were undoubtedly the main selection criteria for club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.