Arsenal and Viktor Gyokeres: Stefan Schwarz on the Swedish striker's future

Following Arsenal's long-awaited Premier League title win, discussions surrounding the team's main striker, Viktor Gyokeres, continue. Although the Swedish forward, transferred from Sporting for £66 million in the summer of 2025, made a worthy contribution to the team's success in his debut season, experts hold varying opinions on his playing style. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Former Arsenal and Sweden midfielder Stefan Schwarz shared interesting thoughts about his compatriot in an interview with GOAL. He noted that while Viktor Gyokeres may not be technically refined or a "classic" striker, his physical strength and tenacity are crucial factors for Mikel Arteta's side. Schwarz believes the striker will reach his peak sporting form by the 2026-27 season.

Physical advantage and playing style

Stefan Schwarz considers Viktor Gyokeres a player with a unique style. Comparing the striker to Brian Brobbey during his time at Sunderland, he praised his ability to maintain constant pressure on opposing defenders. "He doesn't shy away from collisions with opponents; on the contrary, he enjoys feeling them and wearing them down through physical pressure. Such 'number nines' are very rare in modern football," says the former footballer.

For reference, Viktor Gyokeres managed to score a total of 21 goals in all competitions during his first season at Arsenal. This figure played a decisive role in the team becoming English champions after a 22-year hiatus and reaching the Champions League final. It is recalled that in that final, the Londoners missed their chance against Paris Saint-Germain.

Competition and transfer rumors

Despite the success, Arsenal management intends to further strengthen the attacking line. According to recent reports, the "Gunners" may join Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in the race for former Manchester City star Julian Alvarez. This would mean a serious test for Viktor Gyokeres in maintaining his place in the starting lineup.

Nevertheless, Stefan Schwarz believes in the Swedish striker's potential. In his view, even if candidates like Julian Alvarez arrive, Viktor Gyokeres will remain useful to the team with his unique characteristics. Arsenal fans expect him to reach the level of legendary goalscorers like Ian Wright, Thierry Henry, or Robin van Persie.

Now 28 years old, Viktor Gyokeres is well acquainted with English football. He previously played for clubs such as Brighton, Swansea, and Coventry. For the striker, who scored 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting, Arsenal remains the pinnacle of his career. The coming seasons will show what mark he leaves on the history of the London club.