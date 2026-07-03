Trevoh Chalobah wants to continue his career in Italy: Inter leads the transfer race

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Trevoh Chalobah wants to continue his career in Italy: Inter leads the transfer race

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has made a final decision regarding his future. Despite interest from Premier League clubs, the 26-year-old prioritizes continuing his career in the Italian Serie A. Currently, Inter Milan has emerged as the frontrunner in the transfer race, according to Goal.com. reports .

According to Goal.com and renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, the player's representatives have arrived in Milan to discuss personal terms. Although another Italian club, Como, showed interest in Chalobah, their £22 million bid was rejected by Chelsea. The London club values their academy graduate at no less than £35 million.

Premier League clubs and swap options

Crystal Palace is also showing serious interest in Trevoh Chalobah. The player spent the first half of the current season on loan at the club, putting in strong performances under Oliver Glasner. Chelsea management plans to leverage this situation to secure Crystal Palace star Maxence Lacroix.

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea may offer several defenders, including Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Axel Disasi, or Benoit Badiashile, to Crystal Palace to lower the cost of the Lacroix transfer. However, the player himself prefers to test his skills in the Italian league rather than returning to Selhurst Park.

Financial gain and World Cup

For Chelsea, selling Chalobah is crucial in terms of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). As an academy graduate, the funds from his transfer would be recorded as pure profit, providing the club with more flexibility for new signings.

Currently, Trevoh Chalobah is with the England national team under Thomas Tuchel for the 2026 World Cup. Although he has not yet featured in the tournament, he is expected to have an opportunity in the Round of 16 match against Mexico due to injuries in the squad. Transfer negotiations are continuing in parallel with his international participation.

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