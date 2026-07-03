Could Cristiano Ronaldo Participate in the 2030 World Cup

Living legend of the football world Cristiano Ronaldo could extend his career unexpectedly and even take the field at the 2030 World Cup. Despite being 41 by then, the Portuguese star continues to amaze fans and experts with his physical condition and hunger for goals. His former teammate Louis Saha spoke highly of Ronaldo's potential in an interview with Goal.com. Goal.com reports on this.

According to Saha, although Cristiano Ronaldo has symbolically completed '1,000 marathons' during his career, he still has the strength for one more major tournament. Considering that the 2030 World Cup will be hosted by Portugal, Spain, and Morocco, Ronaldo's desire to participate in a tournament held in his own country is undoubtedly very high. This could be the main incentive for the footballer to further extend his career.

Robot-like discipline and new milestones

Louis Saha compared Ronaldo not to an ordinary human, but to a 'robot'. He stated that the Portuguese forward is peerless in his body management and professionalism. While it is natural for any athlete to slow down with age, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy the laws of logic. His successful performances with Al-Nassr and his top-scoring results in the Saudi Pro League are clear evidence of this.

Currently, Ronaldo has two massive goals: first, to reach 1,000 goals in official matches, and second, to play professionally on the same team as his son, Cristiano Jr. Achieving these goals will require him to play at a high level for at least several more seasons. Although the forward's contract with Al-Nassr is nearing its end, the Riyadh club management is ready to extend the agreement.

Future in the national team

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to break records as the player with the most appearances and goals at the national team level. He emphasizes that he is always ready for a call-up to the Portugal national team. After the 2026 World Cup, the next goals could be the 2028 European Championship and finally the 2030 home World Cup.

Although his sister hinted at a 'last dance' on social media, Ronaldo himself has not yet officially announced his retirement. On the contrary, as critics highlight his age, he works even harder to prove his indispensability. This trait is the main factor that sets him apart from other footballers.

In conclusion, Cristiano Ronaldo will be 45 in 2030. Modern medicine and his personal discipline could make it possible for him to take the field even at that age. If this happens, the football world will witness another unprecedented historical event. For now, fans can continue to enjoy every one of his matches.