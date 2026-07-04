Abbos Fayzullayev Reveals His Regret Connected With His Uncle (Video)

Abbos Fayzullayev, a player for the Uzbekistan national team and Turkey's Istanbul Başakşehir club, shared heartfelt memories about one of the closest people in his life — his uncle — in an interview with the Sports Uz YouTube channel.

The footballer said that from a young age, his uncle never watched a single one of his matches from the stadium, and that there was a specific reason for this.

"Since my childhood, my uncle never came to any of my games. When I asked why, he said: 'I'll come when you reach a level worth watching.' Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. Even now, every time I step onto the pitch, I look up at the stands and search for my uncle. His coming to watch my game has become a lifelong regret for me. My uncle had a huge place in my life — I consider him my second father. He helped me immensely since I was young," said Abbos Fayzullayev.

The footballer's sincere confession did not leave fans indifferent. On social media, many users noted how touching his words were, paid tribute to the memory of his uncle, and wished Abbos even greater success in his future career.