What Changed in the Divisions After UFC 330?

UFC 330 in Philadelphia is now in the books after a series of intense clashes. But when the league’s next weekly rankings were released, fans were surprised—did the big fights fail to bring the sweeping changes expected, or was the real sensation hidden lower down the rankings?

Welterweight stability: The state of affairs after the Garry–Makhachev fight

In the tournament’s main event, the welterweight champion Islam Makhachev defeated Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry by unanimous decision. However, the result did not turn the top of the rankings upside down:

"Despite losing to Ian Machado Garry, Makhachev retained his No. 2 spot in the division’s top 10. Carlos Prates, the leading title contender, remains at No. 1."

Key ranking movements after UFC 330

Weight Class Fighter Previous Rank New Rank Status and Explanation Welterweight Ian Machado Garry #2 #2 Kept his ranking despite losing to Makhachev Welterweight Carlos Prates #1 #1 His status as the leading contender remained unchanged Flyweight Charles Johnson Outside the Top 15 #14 Rose after a rare Twister submission victory Women’s Strawweight Julian Robertson #4 #5 Dropped after losing to Dern Women’s Strawweight Xiaonan Yan #5 #4 Moved up after Robertson’s drop

Johnson, defeated by Temirov, enters the Top 15 as the women’s division shifts

On the preliminary card, Charles Johnson submitted Brazilian debutant Eduardo Henrique with a rare Twister and claimed the No. 14 spot in the flyweight top 15. Notably, Uzbek UFC fighter Ramazon Temirov had previously defeated Johnson.

In women’s strawweight, Canadian Julian Robertson fell from No. 4 to No. 5 after losing a decision to reigning champion Mackenzie Dern. As a result, China’s Xiaonan Yan moved into the top four.

Do you think it is fair that Ian Machado Garry remains No. 2 after the defeat, or can Carlos Prates already pose a serious threat to Makhachev?

Share your opinion in the comments and send these updated rankings to your friends who follow MMA!