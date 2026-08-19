What Changed in the Divisions After UFC 330?
UFC 330 in Philadelphia is now in the books after a series of intense clashes. But when the league’s next weekly rankings were released, fans were surprised—did the big fights fail to bring the sweeping changes expected, or was the real sensation hidden lower down the rankings?
Welterweight stability: The state of affairs after the Garry–Makhachev fight
In the tournament’s main event, the welterweight champion Islam Makhachev defeated Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry by unanimous decision. However, the result did not turn the top of the rankings upside down:
"Despite losing to Ian Machado Garry, Makhachev retained his No. 2 spot in the division’s top 10. Carlos Prates, the leading title contender, remains at No. 1."
Key ranking movements after UFC 330
Weight Class
Fighter
Previous Rank
New Rank
Status and Explanation
Welterweight
Ian Machado Garry
#2
#2
Kept his ranking despite losing to Makhachev
Welterweight
Carlos Prates
#1
#1
His status as the leading contender remained unchanged
Flyweight
Charles Johnson
Outside the Top 15
#14
Rose after a rare Twister submission victory
Women’s Strawweight
Julian Robertson
#4
#5
Dropped after losing to Dern
Women’s Strawweight
Xiaonan Yan
#5
#4
Moved up after Robertson’s drop
Johnson, defeated by Temirov, enters the Top 15 as the women’s division shifts
On the preliminary card, Charles Johnson submitted Brazilian debutant Eduardo Henrique with a rare Twister and claimed the No. 14 spot in the flyweight top 15. Notably, Uzbek UFC fighter Ramazon Temirov had previously defeated Johnson.
In women’s strawweight, Canadian Julian Robertson fell from No. 4 to No. 5 after losing a decision to reigning champion Mackenzie Dern. As a result, China’s Xiaonan Yan moved into the top four.
Do you think it is fair that Ian Machado Garry remains No. 2 after the defeat, or can Carlos Prates already pose a serious threat to Makhachev?
Share your opinion in the comments and send these updated rankings to your friends who follow MMA!
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