Neftchi and Pakhtakor’s AFC Champions League Elite opponents confirmed

·3·Sport
Neftchi and Pakhtakor’s AFC Champions League Elite opponents confirmed

The opponents of Fergana’s Neftchi and Tashkent’s Pakhtakor in the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite, one of Asia’s most prestigious tournaments, have been confirmed. Uzbekistan’s two giants Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq’s strongest teams.

Who awaits Neftchi?

Islam Ismailov’s team will play eight matches in the league stage. The Fergana club will also face several strong representatives from Saudi Arabia.

Neftchi’s opponents:

Opponent

Venue

Al Ahli

Home

Esteghlal

Away

Air Force

Home

Al Nassr

Away

Al Hilal

Home

Tractor

Away

Al Ittihad

Home

Al Qadsiah

Away

Neftchi and Pakhtakor’s AFC Champions League Elite opponents confirmed

Matches against Saudi clubs such as Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad are expected to be a major test for Neftchi.

It will not be easy for Pakhtakor either

Pakhtakor, coached by Kamoliddin Tojiyev, will also face eight teams in the league stage. The Tashkent club will host some opponents while playing several important matches away from home.

Pakhtakor’s opponents:

  • Esteghlal — home

  • Al Ahli — away

  • Al Nassr — home

  • Air Force — away

  • Tractor — home

  • Al Hilal — away

  • Al Qadsiah — home

  • Al Ittihad — away

Neftchi and Pakhtakor’s AFC Champions League Elite opponents confirmed

Major challenges await Uzbekistan’s clubs

Although the two clubs have almost identical opponents, the difference lies in whether the matches will be played at home or away.

The AFC Champions League Elite league stage will be a serious test for Neftchi and Pakhtakor.

Matches against Saudi Arabia’s giants are naturally expected to attract great interest from Uzbek football fans as well.

In brief

  • Neftchi: 4 home matches, 4 away matches.

  • Pakhtakor: 4 home matches, 4 away matches.

Both clubs will defend the honour of Uzbek football in matches against strong opponents. The main question now is: How far can Neftchi and Pakhtakor go among these strong opponents?

Which club do you rate higher — Neftchi or Pakhtakor? Share your opinion in the comments and share the article with football fans on Telegram and social media!

NeftchiPakhtakorUzbekistanAl NassrAl Hilal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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