All Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Technical Specifications Revealed

·0·Technology
All Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Technical Specifications Revealed

According to exclusive information provided by Android Headlines, all key technical specifications of the not-yet-officially announced Samsung Galaxy S26 FE smartphone have leaked online. The next-generation device is preparing to attract users with an advanced processor, a high-capacity battery and long-term software support. Ixbt.com reports .

According to information shared by insiders, the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protective glass is used to improve screen durability. The device is just 7.4 mm thick, while its body is made of a modern aluminum alloy. The body is also fully protected against water and dust according to the IP68 standard.

Performance and Camera Capabilities

The device is powered by Samsung's own advanced Exynos 2500 processor. The chip is expected to deliver high stability not only for everyday tasks but also for resource-intensive applications.

The rear panel houses a triple-camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The front camera features a high-quality 12-megapixel sensor.

Software Innovations and Support

On the software side, the Galaxy S26 FE will offer a range of AI and multimedia features. These include Audio Eraser for removing unwanted sounds from recordings, My FanCam and Horizontal Lock for advanced video stabilization.

One of the model's key advantages is its long-term software support. Samsung plans to provide this smartphone with not only operating system updates but also regular security patches for a full 7 years.

The battery has a capacity of 4900 mAh and supports 45-watt fast wired charging. The new gadget is expected to be offered in three attractive colors: Blueberry, Graphite and Pistachio.

Samsung is currently keeping the smartphone's price and exact release date secret. However, according to technology market observers, the new Galaxy S26 FE is expected to be officially unveiled in early September this year at the traditional IFA trade show.

SamsungGalaxy S26 FEExynos 2500SmartphoneTechnology
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