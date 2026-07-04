Mohamed Salah's Bravery: Egypt Defeat Australia and Record Historic Result

·55·Sport
Mohamed Salah's Bravery: Egypt Defeat Australia and Record Historic Result

In a relentless battle for a place in the World Cup Round of 16, the Egypt national team defeated Australia, opening a new chapter in their history. After the main and extra time of the match in Dallas ended in a 1-1 draw, the winner was decided in a penalty shootout. There, Egypt's captain Mohamed Salah amazed everyone with his composure and skill. Goal.com report reports.

In regular time, Emam Ashour had put Egypt ahead. However, an own goal by Mohamed Hany in the second half restored parity. The Australians showed disciplined defending and managed to take the game to a penalty shootout. But fortune smiled on the North Africans in the lottery.

Panenka-Style Finish and Captain's Responsibility

As the penalty shootout entered its crucial phase, Mohamed Salah stepped up to the ball. The experienced striker calmly chipped the ball over goalkeeper Mat Ryan, scoring with a Panenka-style finish. This bold move not only gave the team the advantage but also lifted the spirits of his teammates. Ultimately, Hossam Abdelmaguid's clinical penalty secured Egypt's 4-2 victory.

According to Goal.com, Mohamed Salah commented on his decision after the match: "If someone had to do it, it had to be me. I'm more experienced than the others in the squad and wanted to give confidence to the younger players. Whether this will be my last World Cup or not, I don't know, but I had to do this."

The Liverpool legend, currently a free agent, showed his young teammates through this action how to perform under pressure. During the match, Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington failed to capitalize on their opportunities for Australia, causing the Oceanians to bow out of the tournament.

A New Record in African Football

This victory holds monumental significance for Egyptian football. Egypt became the fifth African nation to win a match in the World Cup knockout stage. Previously, Cameroon, Senegal, Ghana, and Morocco had achieved this feat. The "Pharaohs" overcame a long-standing psychological barrier and reached the Round of 16.

Salah emphasized that before the match, he told the boys in the dressing room that this is the biggest stage in the world and they should enjoy it. Egypt's next opponent and match date in the next round will be determined soon. This victory is being celebrated as a grand festival across all of Egypt and the African continent.

Mohamed SalahEgyptWorld CupFootballAustralia
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