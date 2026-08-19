Fight of the Century: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury Date and Venue Revealed

·22·Sport
Fight of the Century: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury Date and Venue Revealed

The super-derby that boxing fans around the world have waited years for—and had come to believe would never happen—is finally becoming a reality: two legendary British champions, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, will face each other. Following sensational reports that Joshua had retired, when and where will this historic clash take place?

A Grand Night at Madison Square Garden: Daily Mail Exclusive

According to a sensational report by the prestigious British publication Daily Mail all agreements for the fight between the two heavyweight giants have been reached:

"Anthony Joshua, former holder of the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts, and Tyson Fury, former WBC and WBA Super champion, will enter the ring on November 20 at the famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York."

Daily Mail report

Although Joshua’s uncle announced at the beginning of January that the boxer had ended his career for good, AJ has decided to return to the ring for the biggest clash of his career against Fury.

Comparison of the Two Legends’ Statistics and Achievements

Category

Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury

Age / Status

36 years old / Former undisputed and multiple-time champion

37 years old / “Gypsy King” and former champion

Total Fights

33 (29 wins, 4 losses)

37 (34 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw)

Knockouts

26 KOs (high knockout percentage)

24 KOs

Titles Held

IBF, WBA, WBO, IBO

WBC, WBO, IBO, WBA Super, The Ring, IBF

Fight Date and Venue

November 20, New York (Madison Square Garden)

British Derby: The Final Chapter of the Heavyweight Division

The clash between the 37-year-old “Gypsy King” and Anthony Joshua, who has 29 wins, will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated and lucrative rivalries not only in Great Britainbut also in the history of world professional boxing. This showdown will reveal which legend’s career ends with a truly defining victory.

Who do you think will win the “Fight of the Century”: knockout artist Anthony Joshua or the crafty and agile Tyson Fury?

Leave your predictions and thoughts in the comments, and immediately share this sensational news with all your friends who are boxing fans!

Anthony JoshuaTyson FuryMadison Square GardenDaily MailNew York
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Spalletti’s Time at Juventus Is Up: John Elkann Demands Only WinsSpalletti’s Time at Juventus Is Up: John Elkann Demands Only WinsToday, 15:19Spalletti has no room for error at Juventus: the head coach must only winSpalletti has no room for error at Juventus: the head coach must only winToday, 15:16“A New Headache for Maresca”: Manchester City’s Key Star Sidelined“A New Headache for Maresca”: Manchester City’s Key Star SidelinedToday, 15:13ESPN announces the world’s 10 best central defendersESPN announces the world’s 10 best central defendersToday, 14:59“I Want to Fight!”: Khamzat Chimaev Makes a Public Demand of Dana White“I Want to Fight!”: Khamzat Chimaev Makes a Public Demand of Dana WhiteToday, 14:53Mourinho Reveals Details of His Secret Conversation with ViníciusMourinho Reveals Details of His Secret Conversation with ViníciusToday, 14:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats