Fight of the Century: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury Date and Venue Revealed

The super-derby that boxing fans around the world have waited years for—and had come to believe would never happen—is finally becoming a reality: two legendary British champions, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, will face each other. Following sensational reports that Joshua had retired, when and where will this historic clash take place?

A Grand Night at Madison Square Garden: Daily Mail Exclusive

According to a sensational report by the prestigious British publication Daily Mail all agreements for the fight between the two heavyweight giants have been reached:

"Anthony Joshua, former holder of the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts, and Tyson Fury, former WBC and WBA Super champion, will enter the ring on November 20 at the famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York." — Daily Mail report

Although Joshua’s uncle announced at the beginning of January that the boxer had ended his career for good, AJ has decided to return to the ring for the biggest clash of his career against Fury.

Comparison of the Two Legends’ Statistics and Achievements

Category Anthony Joshua Tyson Fury Age / Status 36 years old / Former undisputed and multiple-time champion 37 years old / “Gypsy King” and former champion Total Fights 33 (29 wins, 4 losses) 37 (34 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw) Knockouts 26 KOs (high knockout percentage) 24 KOs Titles Held IBF, WBA, WBO, IBO WBC, WBO, IBO, WBA Super, The Ring, IBF Fight Date and Venue November 20, New York (Madison Square Garden)

British Derby: The Final Chapter of the Heavyweight Division

The clash between the 37-year-old “Gypsy King” and Anthony Joshua, who has 29 wins, will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated and lucrative rivalries not only in Great Britainbut also in the history of world professional boxing. This showdown will reveal which legend’s career ends with a truly defining victory.

Who do you think will win the “Fight of the Century”: knockout artist Anthony Joshua or the crafty and agile Tyson Fury?

Leave your predictions and thoughts in the comments, and immediately share this sensational news with all your friends who are boxing fans!