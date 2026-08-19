ESPN announces the world’s 10 best central defenders

·16·Sport
ESPN announces the world’s 10 best central defenders

ESPN has published a ranking of the best central defenders in world football. In compiling the list, specialists and football experts considered the players’ consistency during the 2025/26 season the main criterion.

However, the ranking took into account not only statistics from a single season, but also the players’ level in previous years and their participation in the 2026 World Cup.

How did ESPN compile the ranking?

When selecting the world’s best players in each position, the experts considered several factors.

Key criteria:

  • level of performance during the 2025/26 season;

  • consistency throughout the season;

  • maintaining a high level over a long period;

  • participation in the 2026 World Cup;

  • high-level performances in previous seasons.

Players who missed a large part of the season through injury but had demonstrated their quality at the highest level in previous years were also included in the ranking.

Saliba takes first place

According to ESPN, Vilyam Saliba of «Arsenal» and the Fransiya national team has been recognized as the world’s best central defender.

The Fransiya defender took the top spot thanks to his high level of play, consistency and reliable defensive performances.

He was followed by «PSJ» player Vilyan Pacho in second place. Another «Arsenal» defender, Gabriel Magalyaes, completed the top three.

The world’s 10 best central defenders

Position

Player

Club

National team

1

Vilyam Saliba

«Arsenal»

Fransiya

2

Vilyan Pacho

«PSJ»

Ekvador

3

Gabriel Magalyaes

«Arsenal»

Braziliya

4

Pau Kubarsi

«Barselona»

Ispaniya

5

Djonatan Ta

«Bavariya»

Germaniya

6

Markinos

«PSJ»

Braziliya

7

Dayo Upamekano

«Bavariya»

Fransiya

8

Virdjil van Deyk

«Liverpul»

Niderlandiya

9

Alessandro Bastoni

«Inter»

Italiya

10

Mark Gexi

«Manchester Siti»

Angliya

Big names also feature in the ranking

Alongside experienced stars, young defenders also occupy high positions on the list.

In particular, it is noteworthy that Pau Kubarsi, the young defender of «Barselona», took fourth place. Meanwhile, Virdjil van Deyk, who has been regarded as one of the world’s best defenders for many years, was ranked eighth.

«PSJ» and «Bavariya» each have two players represented in the ranking.

The most intriguing point — van Deyk’s position

One of the biggest talking points in the ranking could be Virdjil van Deyk’s eighth-place position.

The Niderlandiya player has been considered one of the strongest representatives of the central-defender position for many years. However, this time ESPN’s experts rated him below players such as Saliba, Pacho and Magalyaes.

This shows that in the ranking, consistency and overall impact in the most recent season mattered more than experience.

Which defender would you have placed first?

Although Saliba took first place in ESPN’s ranking, debate over the balance of power among central defenders could continue for a long time.

In your opinion, is Saliba really the best central defender in the world? Or did van Deyk, Bastoni or Upamekano deserve a higher position?

Share your opinion in the comments and share the ranking with football fans on Telegram and social media.

ESPNWilliam SalibaArsenalPSGBayern Munich
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