Births are declining in Central Asia: Uzbekistan sees a record drop

The pace of demographic growth is slowing in Central Asia. In the first six months of 2026, 711,3 thousand babies were born in the region, 5,5 percent fewer than in the same period of 2025.

Interestingly, the cited statistics contain no data on Turkmenistan.

Among the countries of the region, the most significant decline in births was recorded in Uzbekistan.

Demographers note that this is difficult to explain by a single cause. Several social and economic factors are influencing the process:

young people postponing marriage;

having a first child later in life;

increasing urbanization;

rising participation of women in education and the labor market;

family planning regarding the number of children;

growing demand for economic stability.

What does the demographic change mean?

A continued decline in the birth rate could affect the labor market, education system, healthcare and population structure in the future.

For now, statistics for the first six months of 2026 show that birth rates in the region are no longer as high as in previous years.