Our Footballer Abbosbek Fayzullayev Is Getting Married Today

The talented midfielder of the Uzbekistan national team and our club Abbosbek Fayzullayev is stepping into one of the happiest days of his life.

Our 23-year-old footballer is holding his wedding today and officially starting a family. Despite his young age, Abbosbek, who has won the hearts of fans with his brilliant play, hard work, and talent on the pitch, is now starting a new stage in his personal life.

Fans and the football community sincerely congratulate the footballer on this auspicious day, wishing him a happy family life, strong health, and even greater achievements in his future career.

We also congratulate Abbosbek Fayzullayev on this joyous event and wish him happiness, a harmonious and prosperous family, as well as new victories in football.